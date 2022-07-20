ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee National Guard Aircrew Rescues Hiker in Great Smoky Mountain National Park

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KemJc_0gmmY8Go00
Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Tennessee National Guard Flight Paramedic, is hoisted into a rescue helicopter with a hiker who has life-threatening illness on Mount LeConte at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, July 19. (Photo from the Tennessee National Guard)

A Tennessee Army National Guard medical flight crew responded to an emergency air evacuation mission when a hiker began suffering a life-threatening illness while hiking in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, July 19.

At approximately noon yesterday, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of a hiker needing evacuation from the LeConte Lodge on Mount LeConte, near Gatlinburg, and requiring immediate medical care.

A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, based in Knoxville, assembled in under an hour and launched to the incident site at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, a Tennessee National Guard Flight Paramedic, is hoisted into a rescue helicopter with a hiker who has life-threatening illness on Mount LeConte at the Great Smoky Mountain National Park area, July 19. (Photo from the Tennessee National Guard)

The flight crew consisted of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Backus, Pilot in Command; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Trailson Moore, Pilot; Sgt. Daniel Mills, Crew Chief; Col. Robert Ross, Flight Surgeon; Sgt. 1st Class Tracy Banta, Flight Paramedic; and Sgt. 1st Class Giovanni DeZuani, Flight Paramedic.

At 1:03 p.m., the aircraft arrived at Mount LeConte, but cloud cover on the mountain prevented the aircraft from reaching the LeConte Lodge. Rescuers on the ground then transported the hiker down the Alum Cave trail to get below the cloud layer so the aircraft could pick up the hiker. Within 10 minutes, the aircraft made visual contact with the rescuers, and the flight crew began rescue hoist operations.

Banta, was lowered by hoist to the hiker, performed a medical assessment, and prepared them both to be hoisted into the helicopter. Unfortunately, clouds began to envelop the pick-up site and the aircraft had to depart for safety. After seven minutes, there was a break in the cloud cover and the aircraft returned to the pickup site and hoisted Banta and the hiker safely into the helicopter.

Once onboard, the flight crew continued medical aid while enroute to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The hiker was safely delivered to the hospital after a 12-minute flight.

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 106

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
dicksonpost.com

Second rare white catfish caught in Tennessee River

A white catfish is so rare that a veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist and a long-time fishing guide had never seen one – before this spring. Now two have been caught in the Tennessee River in the past few months.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Union County authorities searching for runaway girl

The Salvation Army of Sevierville collected school supply donations on Saturday at Walmart for its Fill the Bus initiative. Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee. Updated: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT. Horse Haven of Tennessee shared the success story of five horses rescued...
UNION COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

Six in custody after boater shot on the Holston River in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Six people were taken into custody after a boater on the Holston River was shot, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to 6419 Asheville Highway on the evening of July 16 for a report of a shooting near the Holston River. A man was shot in the left hip while in a boat on the river and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Some East Tennessee rivers rise nearly two feet after heavy rain

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — River gauges monitored by the National Weather Service tell the story of overnight rainfall amounts in Powell and Clinton areas. Nearly six inches of rain fell in that area during the past 24 hours, the majority of which fell after 9 p.m., according to data from the WATE 6 Storm Team. The area remains under a flash food warning until 2:30 p.m. today.
POWELL, TN
WATE

Three dead in intersection car wreck on Old Emory Road

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people died after a multivehicle accident Friday, July 22 at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The Anderson County police reported the crash scene in the Claxton community. According to the TDOT...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircrew#Accident#The Leconte Lodge#Flight Surgeon#Flight Paramedic
WATE

Firefighters help Fort Sanders residents trapped by flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains across East Tennessee overnight Thursday, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to help four people in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus who were trapped in their apartments. The Knoxville Police Department said four people who were trapped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gallery: East Tennessee storms cause damage, flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Overnight storms caused flooding for some and left damage across East Tennessee. Cameras captured some strong moments of the storm and its aftermath. The WATE 6 Storm Team reported storms and heavy rain reaching around 30 mph. The Powell and Clinton areas saw up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Motorcyclist dies in Chapman Highway crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash on Chapman Highway, Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The crash happened around 10 p.m., he said. The 21-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was reportedly travelling north on the highway when another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction turned left, in front of the motorcyclist. The victim then tried to stop, Erland said, but the motorcycle flipped.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Two East Tenn. animal shelters receive $20K from local business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee animal shelters received thousands of dollars to support ending pet homelessness and promoting animal welfare from a local business. Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville donated $20,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and Humane Society, Tennessee Valley to support each organization’s work, according to a release. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Five horses nursed back to health by Horse Haven of Tennessee

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Horse Haven of Tennessee officials posted on Facebook Friday to celebrate the success story of five horses recovered in an animal cruelty case. “As an organization, we have spent 285 days of loving on, caring for, grooming, feeding, helping them stand and nursing these five horses back to health!” the organization official said.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Officials give details of Morristown Regional Airport operation

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are finally some answers about a joint Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Agency operation that took place at the Morristown Regional Airport. While not everything is clear, a DEA official was able to shed a little light on the situation. WVLT News originally...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Police searching for 'dangerous' juvenile escapee in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Greeneville Police is asking for the community's help in locating a male juvenile that escaped custody. GPD said the juvenile ran from custody on Friday, July 22, around 7 p.m. Authorities describe him as six-foot-tall, 150 pounds and with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing...
WDEF

Marble, NC swamped by Wednesday night storm

MARBLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – The eastern edge of Cherokee County in North Carolina was hammered by a storm last night. The Sheriff says the area got torrential rains for several hours around Marble, which is northeast of Murphy. They had at least three homes moved by the flooding.
MARBLE, NC
wvlt.tv

Several people get stuck at Knoxville apartment complex after severe flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday’s downpour of rain left several people stuck at the University Walk apartment complex in Fort Sanders near downtown Knoxville. Reilly Swanson, who lives at the apartment complex, said she had never seen high flooding in the area while living there. Swanson said the water was so high that she had to call for a ride to get to work.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy