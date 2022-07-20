ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andy Levin arrested for a second day as part of another DC protest

By Todd Spangler, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, was arrested for the second day in a row for protesting outside the U.S. Capitol, his office said Wednesday.

Levin, who is in a hard-fought race against fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Waterford in a newly drawn Oakland County district, was arrested on Wednesday as he blocked traffic as part of a protest staged by Senate cafeteria workers.

Cafeteria workers have been picketing outside the Capitol in protest of layoffs and to press U.S. senators to support their demand for a contract under their terms. The Unite Here Local 23 has been coordinating the protests.

Levin is a former union organizer. On Tuesday, he was arrested as part of a peaceful demonstration that blocked traffic outside the Capitol in protest of last month's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the right to an abortion. U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, as well as several other Democratic women in Congress were also arrested for blocking traffic.

Blocking traffic in Washington, D.C., is a misdemeanor charge.

