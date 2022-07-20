Officials respond to fatal crash in Oklahoma City

Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Oklahoma City motorcycle police officer was killed when he was struck from behind while on patrol. Police in Edmond say 38-year-old Sgt. C.J. Nelson died Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck just outside the Edmond city limits in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 40. On Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a scene on I-40 at Mustang Road where a semi caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene...
An Oklahoma City firefighter is recovering right now after being charged by a cow. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two cows were loose along I-40 and Mustang Road last night after a cattle hauler caught fire. The OHP says cowboys from Stockyards City were called out to help move more...
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a crash on Harrah Road injured multiple people Thursday night. According to police, two people were injured but walking. A child was transported in critical condition to a local hospital. An adult was also transported in serious condition. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating after shots were fired during a possible drive-by in a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near Southwest 27th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found shell casings and are working to determine where they came from. Police...
Several people inside a metro home managed to escape unharmed on Wednesday after police said someone sprayed their home with bullets. Neighbors told News 9 that was not the first drive-by shooting on their southwest Oklahoma City street. A bullet hole could be seen in a front window, one in...
Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews pulled a car out of Lake Overholser on Thursday after fire officials said a man lost control and ended up in the water. When firefighters arrived, the driver was already out of the car and waiting on the shore. The dive team responded to...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Oklahoma City area law enforcement were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. At times speeds reached 140 mph according to Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn. The driver is in custody and no injuries are reported. Police said they will release the suspect’s name on Friday....
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a suspected drive-by shooting that sent three people to the hospital. Police were called to the scene near North Bryant Avenue and Northeast 36th Street at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Investigators say there were three victims. Two males and one female were transported...
Del City police said it is investigating a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood. The shooting, which has been ruled a homicide, happened at a home July 16 near South Sunnylane Road and Tinker Diagonal Street. Authorities responded to the shooting call around 11:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene,...
NORMAN, Okla. — A body was found wrapped in plastic in a Norman basement — it was sitting there for more than three years. Now two people are behind bars. The body was found in a home on Lindsey Street within walking distance of the University of Oklahoma campus.
Comments / 0