Officials respond to fatal crash in Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — Officials are responding to a fatal...

OCPD: 1 Injured Following Shooting In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to a shooting that left one person injured Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The shooting happened near Linwood Boulevard and North Western Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one person shot themself in the leg while being under the influence. The victim is being transported to a...
Edmond motorcycle officer fatally struck while on patrol

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Oklahoma City motorcycle police officer was killed when he was struck from behind while on patrol. Police in Edmond say 38-year-old Sgt. C.J. Nelson died Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck just outside the Edmond city limits in Oklahoma City.
UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OHP: Semi hauling cattle catches fire on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 40. On Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a scene on I-40 at Mustang Road where a semi caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene...
OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon. The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash. A portion of...
Car ends up in Lake Overholser following afternoon crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews pulled a car out of Lake Overholser on Thursday after fire officials said a man lost control and ended up in the water. When firefighters arrived, the driver was already out of the car and waiting on the shore. The dive team responded to...
OKC metro high-speed chase ends with suspect in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Oklahoma City area law enforcement were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. At times speeds reached 140 mph according to Chopper 4 Pilot Mason Dunn. The driver is in custody and no injuries are reported. Police said they will release the suspect’s name on Friday....
Arrests made in 2018 Norman murder

NORMAN, Okla. — A body was found wrapped in plastic in a Norman basement — it was sitting there for more than three years. Now two people are behind bars. The body was found in a home on Lindsey Street within walking distance of the University of Oklahoma campus.
