Hiker found dead in Canyonlands National Park Needles District

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker was found dead in Canyonlands National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says.

According to a press release, Canyonlands National Park received a report of a missing hiker on Sunday evening.

The man was attempting a short hike from Elephant Hill in the Needles District.

A joint search and rescue team comprised of Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was assembled to find the missing man.

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., a body matching the description of the man was located near the trailhead.

The body has been transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation into the hiker’s death is being handled by San Juan County.

No other details have been released.

