ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Hiker found dead in Canyonlands National Park Needles District

By Kiah Armstrong
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46km5s_0gmmVaF400

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A hiker was found dead in Canyonlands National Park on Sunday, the National Park Service says.

According to a press release, Canyonlands National Park received a report of a missing hiker on Sunday evening.

The man was attempting a short hike from Elephant Hill in the Needles District.

Skeletal remains found in Draper hiking trail

A joint search and rescue team comprised of Canyonlands and Mesa Verde National Park Service staff and San Juan County personnel was assembled to find the missing man.

On Tuesday around 10 a.m., a body matching the description of the man was located near the trailhead.

The body has been transferred to the San Juan County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation into the hiker’s death is being handled by San Juan County.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Cliff jumper's body recovered from Colorado pond

A body was recovered from Black Hole pond behind the dam at Two Buttes Reservoir State Wildlife Area on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). "CPW began a search on Friday evening at the wildlife area, 40 miles south of Lamar in southeast...
LAMAR, CO
ABC4

Pioneer Day weekend forecast

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy weekend Utah and it’s a holiday weekend with it being the Pioneer Day weekend! Saturday will be bringing more heat across the Beehive State and in southeastern Utah, the excessive heat warning for Glen Canyon & Lake Powell, plus the heat advisories for the rest of southeastern Utah continue […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Fire breaks out in Zion National Park burning over 20 acres

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — A brush fire has grown to 20-25 acres on both sides of Kolob Terrace Road, according to Washington County officials. According to Johnathon Schafer with the National Park Service, the fire is within Zion National Park near Maloney Hill on Kolob Terrace Road, about 15 miles north of state Route 9.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Draper, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Sports
City
Draper, UT
Draper, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Moab, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

Excessive heat with some storms on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the workweek! Yesterday brought plenty of heat and today will bring even more. The Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories we have for parts of central and southern Utah remain in effect, but the heat won’t only be confined […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Increasing heat to end the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there, Utah! Happy Thursday or Happy Friday Eve! We’ve got some subtle changes coming our way to close out this workweek. The high pressure that has kept the above-average warmth in place isn’t going anywhere, but moisture levels will continue to see a bit of a drop-off and with […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
riviera-maya-news.com

Two Americans from Colorado bitten by crocodile during night swim

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Two American men were bandaged after being bitten by a crocodile at a resort in Puerto Vallarta. The two young men, who are from Colorado, were bitten while taking a nighttime sea swim. According to information from the State Civil Protection Secretariat, the events occurred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#San Juan#Hiker#The National Park Service#Canyonlands National Park#Nexstar Media Inc
worldatlas.com

11 Most Charming Small Towns In Utah

Utah is one of the most unique places, both geographically and culturally. With beautiful snow-capped mountains, pristine reflective lakes, and rocky canyons, Utah's natural beauty is only rivaled by its unique ties to the Mormon Church. Like any US State, the major cities may be the first locations tourists want to explore, but the small towns may give one a better sense of place. Check out these beautiful, charming small towns in Utah that will simply take your breath away.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Heavy heat ahead of pioneer day celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High temperatures can be found all up and down the Beehive State as everywhere you look we are seeing numbers in the mid-90s and even into triple digits. But Friday should be even hotter. The National Weather Service issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches for most of southern Utah. These […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Body of missing Utah woman found in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The body of a woman who had been missing for over a decade was found in Duchesne County Thursday. The remains were sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner for identification and were identified as those of Amy Louise Westreicher. Westreicher was reported...
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Excessive heat alerts for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Hey there, Utah! So far this week we have seen above-average heat, but we’ll see the heat crank into high gear as we close out this workweek. The increasing heat to close the week has prompted the National Weather Service to issue Excessive Heat Warnings and Watches for parts of […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What is causing the surge in cougar sightings?

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, there has been a surge of cougar sightings reported throughout Utah in areas such as West Valley City and Murray. Simultaneously, the state’s drought status has been worsening. As of today, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that 100% of Utah is “abnormally dry,” while 99.6% of the state is in a “severe drought.” As a result, Utah’s natural water supply is limited.
MURRAY, UT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

93-year-old dies in Idaho crash

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho.- A 93-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman died yesterday afternoon in a crash on the corner of Government Way and Canfield Ave. Yesterday a Toyota Highlander crashed into a three-wheel Can-Am motorcycle turning onto Canfield Ave. The Toyota carried a 76-year-old driver and a 95-year-old passenger.
IDAHO STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Bridge “Dangerously Close” to Falling in the Water

A section of one of Montana's best-known rivers will be closed for a period of time, and for good reason. The perils of the Yellowstone River this spring and summer have been well-chronicled with the sad stories of floods, park and road closures, immense property damage, loss of homes and so much more. And while so much has already been restored or at least reopened, the lingering effects of this raging waterway continue. In this case, the river is closing because of, well, the river, and the state in which it has left a bridge.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Idaho State Journal

One dead, two injured in wreck that shut down Idaho highway for three hours

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal vehicle collision which occurred on July 22, 2022, at 5:40 P.M. on US Highway 93 at 3700 N in Twin Falls County. A 2014 Ford Edge was traveling westbound on 3700 N. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling northbound on US93. The Ford failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet. The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Gov. Cox talks firework safety, water conservation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Cox joined ABC4 live in the studio to discuss fireworks safety ahead of the holiday weekend. Gov. Cox is encouraging people to not use fireworks and advising those who are doing fireworks to take extra precautions. “We don’t want anybody to burn down their homes, burn down their neighbor’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Increasing heat with lessening moisture

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We’re halfway through the workweek, Utah! We’ve got some subtle changes coming our way as high pressure continues to show the way. With more of a westerly flow compared to southerly, moisture will take a bit of a dip for the second half of this week leading to fewer thunderstorms, […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What is the state of Utah’s air quality?

UTAH (ABC4) – In January 2021, IQAir says that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that Salt Lake City’s air was the dirtiest in the nation. The weather, deemed “the mother of all inversions,” was a result of the growing urban activity in the area. IQAir states that cold air became trapped under warmer air that was hovering over the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy