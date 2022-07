CALEXICO — Following Mayor Javier Moreno’s re-election as Mayor, the Calexico City Council discussed its annual rotation policy of the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem during its regular meeting on Wednesday, July 20. The matter was requested to be placed on the agenda by Councilmembers Rosie Arreola-Fernandez and Camilo García following the contentious meeting on July 6 that saw Moreno retain his position after a divisive debate on the interpretation of the policy.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO