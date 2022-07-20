ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, IN

19-year-old Indy man killed in crash in Jackson County

By Joe Hopkins
 3 days ago
(Photo By Indiana State Police)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man was killed in a crash Wednesday morning on I-65 in Jackson County, Indianapolis State Police announced.

He was identified as Jacob T. Peelman.

At about 7 a.m., troopers were called to I-65 southbound at Exit 55 in north Jackson County in response to the crash.

ISP’s initial investigation shows that Peelman was driving a gold 2004 Mitsubishi passenger car southbound on I-65 toward Exit 55. Peelman traveled from the southbound lanes of I-65 onto the southbound exit ramp to enter State Road 11. His vehicle then continued onto the right shoulder of the exit ramp and struck the rear of a parked trailer that was being pulled by a Freightliner truck.

Peelman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck — a 63-year-old St. Louis, Missouri man — was in the cab at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

State police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The exit ramp from I-65 southbound to State Road 11 was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation and cleanup, ISP said.

