ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "He was a beautiful soul. Very connected to all of us. I loved him very much," said Lyubov Strauss, the grandmother of 6-year-old Travone Mister Jr. Strauss said Travone had an infectious smile that would light up any room. She said "T. J.," as the boy was known, was curious, smart and looking forward to going to a first-grade gifted program this fall.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO