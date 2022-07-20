Man dies after car crash in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward on Friday night that injured one person. NOPD reports that a man sustained a gunshot wound on the 6200 block of Royal Street around 11:10 p.m. The victim was transported by EMS for his...
A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday in the lower French Quarter. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 12:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dauphine Street, between Barracks Street and Esplanade Avenue, where three men had stolen the vehicle from the man, 39, and the woman, 38. The car is a white BMW X1 with Texas license NBM4869.
A 65-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in Mid-City, New Orleans police say. The man was exiting his 2007 Pontiac Torrent at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cortez and Baudin streets when an armed man demanded his keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle.
Two men are dead in two shootings in Metairie Saturday. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says there is nothing they have found at this time to indicate the two incidents, a half-hour apart and a mile away from each other, are related, but that has not been ruled out, either.
An axe-wielding man robbed a woman around lunchtime Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. The woman, 59, was in the 1900 block of Allen Street (map) when the man approached her and demanded the contents of her purse, police said. The woman complied and the armed robber fled.
A man involved in a two-vehicle crash in Central City attacked and shot the other driver after their collision, New Orleans police said Thursday. Police were called to the intersection of Baronne and Philip streets on Wednesday at 6:27 p.m. There, the two drivers exited their vehicles before one attacked the other, 70, and shot him.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward early Friday morning. According to police reports, the victim was in his car at North Clairborne Avenue and Tennessee Street intersection when another car drove up and shot at the victim's car multiple times.
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS — Two teenagers have been arrested after being accused of a business burglary that happened on Freret Street on Friday, July 22. A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old are being accused of smashing the window and stealing the cash register of J's Creole Wings around 4 a.m. Owner...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home. Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block...
The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a Pines Village area shooting as 29-year-old Lonnie Phillips. The shooting was reported to police Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Philips died there. The Police Department did not release...
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old being shot in Algiers on Thursday night. According to police reports, the juvenile was shot multiple times near the intersection of Elizardi Boulevard and Lawerence Street around 10:15 p.m. The victim arrived at a...
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating an adult man who has been reported missing. John Hawkins, 56, was last seen in March of 2022 when he left a local hospital. He has not been in contact with his family since. Anyone with additional information...
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings from this morning, one Downtown and one in Central City. The Downtown shooting happened right before 4:00 a.m. on the 200 block of Crozat Street and left one man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The shooting...
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD has reported four carjackings on Friday night and early Saturday morning, one in the Lower Ninth Ward, Central City, the French Quarter and Uptown. The one in the Lower Ninth Ward happened on the 6400 block of St. Claude Street early Saturday at 2:22 a.m. when the victim asked the suspects if they needed a ride.
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people Thursday night in Thibodaux. According to reports, deputies responded to a reported shooting on Ridgeway Street around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found one 20-year-old and one 56-year-old man who had been shot. The...
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a runaway juvenile from the Second District. Demarcus Johnson, 16, was last seen on Thursday night around 9 p.m. when he left his mother's residence without permission following an argument. Johnson was last seen wearing a blue jacket...
