ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Man dies after car crash in Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police say

By KASEY BUBNASH
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver was fatally injured in a vehicle crash in the Plum Orchard...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Man, woman carjacked at gunpoint in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man and woman were carjacked at gunpoint early Saturday in the lower French Quarter. New Orleans police said they were summoned at 12:24 a.m. to the 1300 block of Dauphine Street, between Barracks Street and Esplanade Avenue, where three men had stolen the vehicle from the man, 39, and the woman, 38. The car is a white BMW X1 with Texas license NBM4869.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint in Mid-City, police say

A 65-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday night in Mid-City, New Orleans police say. The man was exiting his 2007 Pontiac Torrent at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Cortez and Baudin streets when an armed man demanded his keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Axe-wielding man robs woman in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say

An axe-wielding man robbed a woman around lunchtime Wednesday in the 7th Ward, New Orleans police said. The woman, 59, was in the 1900 block of Allen Street (map) when the man approached her and demanded the contents of her purse, police said. The woman complied and the armed robber fled.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot multiple times in his vehicle in the Lower 9th Ward early Friday

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the Lower 9th Ward early Friday morning. According to police reports, the victim was in his car at North Clairborne Avenue and Tennessee Street intersection when another car drove up and shot at the victim's car multiple times.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Two people dead in double shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - According to JPSO, a double shooting in Metairie left two people dead Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Airline Drive near N. Bengal Road. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle with one of the occupants suffering from a gunshot wound.
METAIRIE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Police Department
WGNO

73-year-old shot in Lower Ninth Ward Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man wounded Friday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident reportedly happened in front of his home. Officers say at about 11:10, a 73-year-old man reported he heard gunshots in the 6200 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner ID's man shot and killed in Pines Village area

The Orleans Parish coroner's office on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a Pines Village area shooting as 29-year-old Lonnie Phillips. The shooting was reported to police Tuesday at 12:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Philips died there. The Police Department did not release...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

A 14-year-old was shot multiple times in Algiers on Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 14-year-old being shot in Algiers on Thursday night. According to police reports, the juvenile was shot multiple times near the intersection of Elizardi Boulevard and Lawerence Street around 10:15 p.m. The victim arrived at a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WDSU

NOPD investigating two shootings from Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating two shootings from this morning, one Downtown and one in Central City. The Downtown shooting happened right before 4:00 a.m. on the 200 block of Crozat Street and left one man suffering from an undetermined number of gunshot wounds. The shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy