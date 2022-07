BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington now has a 5-day heat wave. An official heat wave is defined as 3 days in a row with a high temperature of 90 degrees or higher. We might hit 90 once again on Sunday. It will be very humid as well. Then, the focus will be on the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening as a trough moves in.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 8 HOURS AGO