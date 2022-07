When What We Do In The Shadows popped up on FX in 2019, the absurd mockmentary about four vampires and their familiar trying to take over Staten Island became one of the best television shows, according to both critics and fans. Of course, the biggest strength of the Jemaine Clement and Taiki Waititi series is the incredible writing that highlights the bizarre world and colorful characters in a unique and hilarious fashion. The dynamic of the core cast is another strength, as the personalities and antics of Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Lazlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) blend together perfectly; however, Guillermo is the heart and soul of the series. The familiar is the glue of What We Do In The Shadows and the strongest character of the FX show.

