Kourtney Kardashian drops another ‘hint’ she’s pregnant after fans convinced she’s expecting child with Travis Barker

By Phillip McDonald
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QSbf_0gmmTl1T00

KOURTNEY Kardashian has dropped another hint that she's pregnant as fans are convinced she's expecting a child with Travis Barker.

Fans have fervently searched for proof that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKmNd_0gmmTl1T00
Kardashian fans are convinced Kourtney and Travis Barker are expecting a child Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RMg2G_0gmmTl1T00
Kourtney Kardashian with her son Mason and husband Travis and his kids, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana Credit: Instagram/kourtneykardash

The most recent clue comes after the Poosh founder posted a photo of her Tuesday night dinner on her Instagram Story.

The photo shows a plate of sushi topped with fried onions and complete with sauces and chopsticks.

Kourtney, 43, tagged the location as Makin Vegan Sushi, a popular vegan restaurant in Agora Hills, California.

Kardashian fans have taken the dining choice to suggest that the TV personality is avoiding consuming fish or other seafood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0weQcQ_0gmmTl1T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqNOP_0gmmTl1T00

It's recommended that pregnant women avoid eating seafood or any dish that could have been exposed to or contain Mercury.

Last month Kourtney appeared to drop another hint that she might be pregnant with her fourth child.

The Hulu star has three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick.

Her new husband, rockstar drummer Travis Barker, 46, also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney fueled the pregnancy speculation by refusing to share any photos of herself facing front-on during their recent family camping trip.

The LA native posted snaps of her kids zip-lining and doing archery during their wholesome getaway.

The only photo Kourtney appeared in was one where she hid her stomach in baggy layers and a padded jacket and turned away from the camera.

Kourtney sent fans into overdrive earlier this week when she shared a photo of what they thought was a pregnancy test.

The reality TV star had actually shared a snap of a Covid test, which she captioned: "A Kourt Covid tip," but it didn't stop the baby rumors.

One shared the image on Reddit and wrote: "I thought that was a pregnancy test."

Another added in a deleted post: "Oop me too!"

BABY BUMP?

The TV star recently shared photos from her romantic vacation to Milan, Italy, with her new hubby.

In one photo, Kourtney posed by an open window and wore a curve-hugging black dress.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian fans claimed to have spotted a baby bump underneath her skintight dress.

They jumped to the comments section and begged for an update about the baby news.

“Pregnant?” asked one as another one said, "A baby?"

CONCEPTION STRUGGLES

Viewers of the Kardashians, the family's new Hulu series, have been watching Kourtney's journey to have a baby unfold.

The show captured some unconventional methods to become pregnant, including eating hard-boiled quails eggs.

While sitting down for lunch with pal Steph Shepherd, 32, she told her friend: "I have to eat quail eggs every day."

Steph seemed concerned as she asked: "Why?"

Kourtney replied: "For baby-making."

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV star and Travis underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cdjBZ_0gmmTl1T00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0ZaD_0gmmTl1T00

Kourtney has been open about the challenges they have faced.

Still, fans continue to speculate that the couple is expecting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3T8N_0gmmTl1T00
Kourtney Kardashian posted her vegan sushi dinner on her Instagram Story Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ftZdx_0gmmTl1T00
Fans thought they could see a baby bump through Kourtney's tight dress Credit: INSTAGRAM/kourtneykardash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2DNx_0gmmTl1T00
Kourtney has been very open about her and Travis Barker's struggle to conceive a child Credit: Splash

Is Mama June sober?

DRUG arrests and rehab stints led fans of Mama June to question her sobriety status. From her troubles with the law to losing custody of Honey Boo Boo to eldest daughter Pumpkin, viewers of Mama June: Road to Redemption tune in to see if June Shannon stays committed to sobriety.
