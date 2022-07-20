ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

IAN HERBERT: Silent Christian Pulisic misses a sitter on the US gun debate as Chelsea star refuses to speak despite signing open letter to Congress… he merely rolled his eyes and gave an expression of such contempt

By Ian Herbert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Perhaps it should not fall to footballers to speak of the 10-year-olds whose lives were ended in the terror of a gunman’s attack on their elementary school in Texas, barely a month ago.

But it just so happens that sport has found its voice, with so many US politicians too cowed to speak out on gun control and risk electoral blowback. Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has certainly been bathing in the self-reflected glory.

The fresh-faced golden boy of US soccer added his name to an open letter to every member of the US Congress calling on them for action on gun control. He wore one of the orange armbands which the American national team have adopted as an emblem of the fight to ensure the fifth graders at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, did not die in vain. He even threw in a few of his own words about the open letter, placing himself on the right side of the argument.

All of which made your heart sink after he was asked, ahead of Chelsea’s tour match in Charlotte, North Carolina, for some general thoughts on the US ‘gun control situation’. It was the look on his face which said most — a rolling of his eyes and an expression of such contempt that you would have thought someone had asked him to relate the size of his bank balance. He did not speak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvUzR_0gmmSflK00
Christian Pulisic was stopped from answering a question on gun control in America

Chelsea do not appear to have anticipated this deeply dismal response yet, in one of those extremely unattractive manoeuvres we occasionally see from stars too cool or self-important to be bothered, Pulisic glanced across at the club’s seemingly unsuspecting press officer.

‘That isn’t something for Christian to answer in this press conference,’ the official promptly said.

Chelsea consequently appeared to be the ones closing down the talk — preventing their player from speaking — though the evidence from close quarters suggests that Pulisic was the one refusing a discussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkrW0_0gmmSflK00
Pulisic is currently in the United States on tour in his homeland with fellow Chelsea stars

It is an urgent question. A stampede of people on the Las Vegas strip a few days ago was the latest of a series of mass panics about gunmen on the loose. The US is in a state of hysteria.

Pulisic was possibly too bored to contemplate the question. Or else he was hedging his bets. Discussing that open letter with the USA team press corps, he declared: ‘I think people can say, “it’s not the guns, it’s the people”, but we have to start somewhere.’

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of more gun control. It is a long way from the discussion with those in US sport who have found a voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HUOo_0gmmSflK00
Visitors look at a memorial honoring those killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Coco Gauff declared at the French Open semi-final that it was ‘important, just as a person in the world, tennis player or not’, to speak out on gun control. ‘It’s just especially important being where I know people globally around the world are watching,’ she said.

Pulisic’s Instagram has been all about Christian, the all-American hero, of striding out near a plane, training in the sun with Chelsea, playing his 50th game for the nation.

The courage to speak out on an issue which has claimed so many young lives would have meant a great deal more.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Horror moment Russian Olympic hockey star is dragged off by cops ‘to fight in Ukraine’ for being a ‘draft dodger’

AN RUSSIAN hockey star who played in the Olympics and had just lined up a big money move to a US team has been snatched in the street accused of being a "draft dodger". Ivan Fedotov, 25, was rushed to an army enlistment office after being dramatically held by a squad of uniformed and plain-clothed police officers in St Petersburg.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coco Gauff
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Congress#U S Soccer#Guns#American#Robb Elementary School
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden will likely land 'generous' plea deal that will allow him to admit minor tax and gun charges, ending investigation into far more serious money-laundering and lobbying allegations, lawyer believes

As Federal prosecutors wrap up their investigation into Hunter Biden, a former Department of Justice official believes the president's son has landed a 'generous' plea deal to only admit minor charges. Lawyer Jim Trusty, former chief of the DOJ's Organized Crime Section, said reports that the investigation is coming to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Famous elder is devastated when he's asked to PROVE that he is Indigenous to receive $80k payment - and is baffled why anyone would PRETEND to be Australian First Nations people as life 'is too difficult'

A prominent Indigenous elder has been 're-traumatised' and has accused an Australian government committee of racism after he was asked to prove his ancestry. Uncle Jack Charles said he was shocked after a 'distressing' phone call from a Stolen Generations Advisory Committee (SGAC) staff member demanded proof of his First Nations heritage to receive a second reparation payment of $80,000.
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

500K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy