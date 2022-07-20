ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

FGCU women’s basketball uses summer session to welcome newcomers

By Jaron May
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Florida Gulf Coast University campus is eerily quiet in the summer. As students go home to enjoy their break, you will only find a person here and there. There is one place, however, that a group of students is taking over — Alico Arena.

FGCU women’s basketball is back in town for its summer session, a multi-week stretch where the team is allowed to be together and practice with the coaches.

“They get some skill work and then they get some strength and conditioning work,” Head Coach Karl Smesko said.

The team splits into smaller groups, with half of them in the weight room and half of them in the gym. They meet every day during the week for multiple hours.

“With Coach Smesko there’s lots of teaching points that he makes throughout the summer,” graduate student Emma List said. “So I think it’s a great way to learn and kind of get a head.”

The extra practice time is even more important for the Eagles this season. FGCU has quite a few new faces. Five players have transferred in and one freshman has signed with the program.

“It’s like being the new kid at school all over again,” Sha Carter, a transfer from Walsh University, said. “To know that there are other people that are new to the area, new to the state, it just made me feel like, ‘okay I’m not alone in this too.’”

The new crop of players are beginning to gel with the returners. Their connection on the court is evident by just watching them run drills in practice. Plus, they are connecting off of the floor.

“We had a Fourth of July get together, we were at the pool, we barbecued, we’ve had some movie nights together,” Carter said. “I actually just had the team over and we cooked. Last night we had a bakery night.”

The supportive community is ingrained into the team every day at practice by Coach Smesko. He pushes them to spend time together away from basketball and asks the same question every day — ‘what have you done to help a teammate today?’

