Hartford, CT

Beyond Van Gogh: the immersive experience to stop in Hartford

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago
An image from the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit is projected onto a wall at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Van Gogh enthusiasts: get ready to experience the artist’s creations in the best way possible.

Beyond Van Gogh is an immersive experience that allows guests to view over 300 pieces of Gogh’s artwork through cutting-edge projection technology. The 30,000-square-foot experience is offered across the country in cities like Jacksonville, Sacramento, and Baltimore. Now, it’ll visit the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford for two months.

As Gogh once said: “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.” This realization comes to life at the one-hour experience as viewers are given the opportunity to see Gogh’s work in over 4 trillion pixels. This allows guests to fully “become one” with the art.

Gogh, who created over 2,000 pieces during his life in the late 1800’s, garnered massive attention for timeless pieces like “The Starry Night,” “The Potato Eaters,” and “Ireses.” He has become one of the most influential figures in Western art history, offering inspiration to the likes of Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse.

The exhibit will run from August 10 to October 2 at 100 Columbus Blvd. For tickets and more information, visit beyondvangoghhartford.com.

