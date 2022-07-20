North Carolina man sentenced to 14 years after stealing Maserati

The logo of Maserati is seen on a car at the stand of Italian carmaker during the press day of the Geneva Motor Show on March 1, 2016 in Geneva. (Photo by FABRICE… Read More

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for stealing a Maserati and robbing a pawn shop at gunpoint, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jango Touray, 27, of Charlotte, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

Court documents show on Feb. 8, 2019, Touray robbed Gulf Export, a car dealership on the 3330 block of North Tryon Street near Guy East Suddreth Avenue.

Touray entered the dealership carrying what looked like a “long gun wrapped in a white towel” and told everyone inside to get on the ground, records say. He then ordered an employee to hand him the keys to a Maserati Grand Tourismo, which the employee did.

Touray sped out in the Maserati and robbed a Cash America Pawn three days later.

During that robbery, he was armed with a firearm, ordered the business manager to open the store’s jewelry display and then fled the scene in the Masarati with the store’s cash and jewelry.

Records show officers found Touray driving and apprehended him after he crashed the Maserati and tried to run away.

Touray remains in the United States Marshals Service custody pending placement by the federal Bureau of Prisons.