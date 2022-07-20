ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Abandoned boat congests Cape Coral canal

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQ7vY_0gmmQ76P00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A Mark Twain boat was tied up and abandoned next to a seasonal Cape Coral resident’s dock.

Residents near SW 45th Terrace and Agualinda Boulevard said it appeared overnight two weeks ago. The homeowner had no clue who it belonged to or how it got there.

His neighbors, Ellen and Frank Radochonski, came home from a two week trip on Tuesday to find it rotated 90 degrees, blocking canal traffic under the Agualinda Blvd bridge.

Frank said, “…that’s not good! People won’t be able to get through.”

The couple and other neighbors called City Code Enforcement after noticing what appeared to be a fuel slick sitting on the water.

“It’s not one big thing. Tiny, small, little spots in the water. It’s certainly not what we’ve seen here in the past,” said Radochonski.

Code Enforcement and Cape Coral PD officers took a look at the boat Wednesday morning.

By the afternoon, CCPD Marine Patrol Unit towed the boat away. A spokesperson said CCPD has located its owner, who was supposed to pick it up later in the day.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Boat explosion leaves over 7 boats on fire in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a boat being on fire in the Riveria Marina. According to Charlotte County Fire Department, the fire spread from one to as many as nine boats. Todd Dunn with Charlotte County Fire said as we got on the scene, we...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Diver drowns at Naples golf course pond

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a death investigation at the 1800th block of Crestview Way lake in Naples. CCSO says the call came in around 1:03 PM Friday. According to CCSO, the person who died was diving into the lake and did not...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
FOX 4 WFTX

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home. The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl. The driver was the only one inside the pickup and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
The Daily South

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation at Heritage Greens in Collier County

Deputies are conducting a death investigation after a diver failed to surface from a Collier County golf course pond Friday. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the pond on the golf course is close to the 1800 block of Crestview Way in Naples. The call came to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 1:03 p.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
santivachronicle.com

Two Men Charged With Battery Against Employer

Two employees were arrested last week for attacking their employer after one of them was fired. Brett and Jeffrey Baldassarre of Sanibel were charged with battery on Friday, July 15 and released the next day from the Lee County Jail on $1,500 bond each. MacKenzie Antoch of Cape Coral was...
SANIBEL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canal#Vehicles#Terrace#Ccpd Marine Patrol Unit
WINKNEWS.com

CCSO: Active investigation on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte

Deputies are investigating a crime scene on Sheehan Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Friday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, a major crimes unit is present at that location. CCSO did not provide any further details on the nature of the investigation. Update: According to Charlotte Sheriff’s...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Marine wanted for desertion is a Lehigh Acres native

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The search is heating up for a Camp Pendleton Marine wanted for desertion, as investigators zero in on a specific location. Andrew Tyler Hall, 29, a machine gunner in the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment at Camp Pendleton, disappeared in mid-February. “After about a month or...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Kitten dropped from moving vehicle, hit by passing car

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. — Collier County deputies are investigating a case of animal cruelty that took place on Golden Gate Blvd. Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, a woman told deputies she was driving in front of an older-model, white SUV when she witnessed a black kitten dropped from the passenger-side window.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 4 WFTX

25-year-old female motorcyclist killed in crash on Homestead Rd

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla — A motorcyclist is killed after hitting the back of a vehicle on Parkdale Blvd at Homestead Rd in Lehigh Acres Friday night says Florida Highway Patrol. According to FHP, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign on Parkdale Blvd at the intersection of Homestead Rd. south as a motorcycle was heading south on Homestead Rd. the vehicle continued to drive through the intersection to go east on Parkdale Blvd when the front of the motorcycle hit the back of the vehicle.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy