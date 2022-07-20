ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Brighton Eye Nuno Tavares Loan Deal Amid Manchester City's Marc Cucurella Interest

Cover picture for the articleBrighton are eyeing a loan deal for Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares amid Manchester City's interest in Marc Cucurella. Brighton are wary they may lose Cucurella this summer, and are looking to have a replacement in place should Manchester City be successful in their pursuit. City are expected to launch...

Erling Haaland made a memorable debut for Manchester City in their friendly against Bayern Munich, scoring the game’s only goal after just 11 minutes on the pitch.Haaland got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross to convert from close range in the 1-0 victory at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field.The Norway international, one of the hottest young prospects in Europe, left Borussia Dortmund for City – the club his father Alf-Inge previously played for – in a deal worth £51m in June.The match was delayed for 15 minutes by a thunderstorm, and play was suspended until further notice shortly after Haaland’s goal.Fans were urged to take shelter on the concourse as lightning descended on the area and players left the field.Officials then announced a reduced game, with 27 minutes left in the first half and a 40-minute second half.The interruptions appeared to impact both sides’ momentum, with neither managing to clinch another goal over the total of 80 minutes played. Read More Truss vs Sunak – and the choice of two very different British futures
