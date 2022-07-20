ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Ygbl_0gmmPKWo00

Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.

Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash.

A portion of North MacArthur Boulevard between Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 16th Street has been shut down.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

UPDATE: Police say gunshot wound accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was shot in Northwest Oklahoma City late Saturday morning. Oklahoma City Police Department offices were called to Northwest 7th Street shortly before 11:55 a.m. Information has not yet been released on whether a suspect was identified or arrested. Police have just started investigating...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Traffic Accident#Ocpd#Northwest 10th Street
KOCO

OHP: Semi hauling cattle catches fire on I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi hauling cattle caught fire on Interstate 40. On Friday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a scene on I-40 at Mustang Road where a semi caught fire. The Oklahoma City Fire Department, Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
okcfox.com

Car ends up in Lake Overholser following afternoon crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Crews pulled a car out of Lake Overholser on Thursday after fire officials said a man lost control and ended up in the water. When firefighters arrived, the driver was already out of the car and waiting on the shore. The dive team responded to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

1 killed in head-on crash in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left one person dead in southwest Oklahoma City. Officials say one person was killed in a head-on collision near SW 13th Street and MacArthur Blvd. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
5newsonline.com

Oklahoma motorcycle officer fatally struck while on patrol

EDMOND, Okla. — A suburban Oklahoma City motorcycle police officer was killed when he was struck from behind while on patrol, authorities said. Sgt. C.J. Nelson, 38, died Tuesday after being struck by a pickup truck just outside the Edmond city limits in Oklahoma City, according to Edmond police. Nelson would have marked his 13th anniversary with Edmond police on Wednesday and is the first Edmond officer to die in the line of duty, police said.
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy