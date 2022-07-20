OCPD: At Least 1 Person Killed In West OKC Accident
Oklahoma City police and fire departments are investigating the cause of a deadly accident Wednesday afternoon.
The accident, which involved two vehicles, happened near the intersection of Northwest 10th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Authorities said at least one person died at the scene of the crash.
A portion of North MacArthur Boulevard between Northwest 10th Street and Northwest 16th Street has been shut down.
This is a developing story.
