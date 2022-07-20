Body Of Missing, Vulnerable Adult Located in Beltrami County

NEAR LENGBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway after a Fosston man was found dead in Polk County. His body was found on Thursday, July 21, in Spring Lake near Lengby, MN. The Sheriff’s Office identified him as 65-year-old Raymond Larson. No foul play is suspected.
(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult who may be armed. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the area of Snowshoe Lane Northwest and Highway 89 just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing man.
A Central Minnesota man died this week after being run over by a round baler while working to repair a tractor. According to the Wadena County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Wing River Township. Raphael Kern, 63, of Verndale, was airlifted to a hospital...
PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found. A follow-up search warrant was used at...
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A handling mishap led to a bull getting loose and taking a stroll down Main Street in Park Rapids, Minnesota, on Thursday. "I was just at work. Heard the ‘moo’ and looked out the window. There was a cow! He was window shopping a few stores," Hanna Buggert Markert told FOX 9.
DETRIOT LAKES, Minn. -- Five teens were involved in a car crash in Becker County on Sunday evening when two vehicles collided at an intersection.Police say a 2015 Honda Fit was traveling northbound on Long Lake Road while a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling eastbound on Highway 10. The cars collided at the intersection of the two roads.Two Moorhead teens inside the Honda Fit were transported to Sanford Health Fargo with life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts. The third passenger in the Fit had no reported injuries.The 18-year-old driver of the Jetta had non-life-threatening injuries, as well as a 16-year-old passenger. Neither was transported to a hospital.
(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
Bemidji’s All School Reunion has kicked off for the weekend, and over 1,000 Lumberjack alumni have returned to celebrate. The committee did not expect to be planning the celebration for three years, but after cancellations due to COVID-19, graduates young and old are able to finally attend the get-together.
AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.
Beautiful Blueberries are making their show at Lake of the Woods. They are ripening fast and are in abundance as reported to this writer recently. Sounds like the berries are at their peak. Lake of the Woods is known for its vast amount of this natural berry that is not only beautiful but delicious beyond measure.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
