All Methed Up: Largo’s Brickhouse Pizza Apparently Doubled As A Drug House

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Largo pizza shop turned out to double as a drug house after deputies completed a 3-month investigation.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff, on April 14, 2022, Narcotics Detectives initiated an investigation into 49-year-old Blerim Ljena at Brickhouse Pizza after receiving a tip that a large amount of narcotics was being sold out of the business.

Detectives also discovered that Ljena was the owner of the Brickhouse Pizza.

49-year-old Blerim Ljena

Through various investigative techniques, detectives established enough probable cause for a search warrant of the business.

Detectives located the following items inside:

Two (2) doses (1.4 grams) of Hydrocodone

Twenty-five (25) doses of Alprazolam

Twenty and a half (20.5) doses (2.1 grams) of Morphine

Twelve (12) doses of Lorazepam

Twenty-seven (27) doses (2.3 grams) of Dilaudid

Fifty-two (52) doses (6.1 grams) of Oxycodone

Fourteen (14) doses (1 gram) of Hydromorphone

Three hundred and sixty-four (364) grams of Methamphetamine (12.5 ounces)

Seven (7) grams of Powder Cocaine

Four thousand and fifty-three (4,053) grams of 1,4 Butanediol (GHB)

Thirty-seven grams of Marijuana

During the search, detectives also located clothing items throughout the business and a pull-out couch that appeared to be used for sleeping.

Ljena was transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.

The investigation continues and we will update this story as more details are released.

