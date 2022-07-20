Valorant Night Market July 2022: How to Access

Players accommodating to TFT Patch 12.13 might be wondering about the release date of Patch 12.14. Patch 12.14 will hit the live servers Wednesday, July 27. Teamfight Tactics, like League of Legends, receives updates approximately every two weeks. These patches generally release on Wednesdays but are occasionally released on Tuesdays or Thursdays as an exception. The patches attempt to shift the meta, as players have generally figured out the best strategies for gaining ELO on the ranked ladder after two weeks. It can be frustrating to learn a brand-new patch every couple of weeks, but the alternative is the game feeling stale after a while because nothing has changed.
