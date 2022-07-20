ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the planet's HOTTEST teenager - Brazilian Endrick has 170 goals in 172 games, is being chased by Europe's biggest clubs, is already being backed to play at the World Cup in Qatar... and he only turns 16 today!

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Thursday is big for Endrick - world football’s most sought after teenager.

He turns 16; a major milestone in any young man’s life but even more so for a player hailed as a generational talent in Brazil.

That’s because he can legally sign a professional playing contract with Palmeiras, the club that gave him and his poverty-stricken family the opportunity of a better life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RUAKX_0gmmOcgd00
Enrick, hailed a generational talent in Brazil, can legally sign a playing contract on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4CpR_0gmmOcgd00
The youngster will sign for Palmeiras, who saved him and his family from poverty in Brazil

He’ll sign the landmark deal in full view of Brazil’s assembled media, whose infatuation with the kid they view as the next Neymar already at stratospheric levels.

Having scored a reported 170 goals in 172 games, you get the hysteria.

He hasn’t played a single minute of senior football yet, but there are some in Brazil who want him named in Tite’s squad for the World Cup.

That is, of course, unlikely but it provides a flavour of exactly how highly he is regarded.

And, two days before his 16th birthday, Endrick is speaking exclusively to Sportsmail from his family home in Sao Paulo for what is his first interview with a UK newspaper.

Ordinarily there wouldn’t be this level of interest in a prospect signing his first pro deal. But this isn’t an ordinary kid.

Name a club and they want to sign Endrick. Real Madrid? Yes. Barcelona? Yes. Paris Saint-Germain? Yes. Manchester City? Yes. Liverpool? Yes. Chelsea? Yes. Manchester United? Yes. We could go on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ivn5S_0gmmOcgd00
Endrick has scored a reported 170 goals in 172 games and is touted as the next Neymar

Interestingly, Endrick’s all-time hero is Cristiano Ronaldo; United will hope that gives them the edge as the scramble to sign the wonderkid gets underway.

Unfortunately for Palmeiras, they’ll only have a limited window to enjoy Endrick’s talents.

He’ll sign for one of Europe’s elite clubs, almost certainly by the time he turns 18.

Indeed, he’s already featured on the front page of renowned Spanish newspaper Marca three times, while Gary Lineker branded Endrick a ‘special talent’ as he posted a video of the 5ft 6ins forward scoring with an outrageous overhead bicycle kick from the edge of the area.

‘How do I cope with the hype? I try to remember that I’m very young,’ explains Endrick.

‘I try to remember I’m still a child and that it’s only a game. I don’t want to take it overly seriously.

‘Yes, I want to be serious about my career but during the game I want to have as much fun as possible.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlwf1_0gmmOcgd00
The forward has told Sportsmail that he wants to have as much fun as possible playing football
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaRpr_0gmmOcgd00
He was named player of the tournament at this year's 'Copinha' - an Under 21 competition

Hopefully he never loses that youthful innocence, though Endrick has already experienced the external pressures that accompanies success.

Endrick was named player of the tournament at this year’s ‘Copinha’ - Brazil’s most prestigious youth competition.

The fact Endrick was aged just 15 playing in an Under 21 tournament brings his performances into sharper focus - and sent the hype into overdrive.

‘I think the Copinha was the moment I realised I’m doing things more advanced than is expected,’ he explained.

‘Even though I’m used to playing with older kids, I’m not a protagonist to believe I’m special.

‘But because of this tournament, I saw that no other player had done this before at my age. That’s when it came together in my mind.’

Out-performing his elders isn’t new to Endrick. As a schoolboy, he’d play against boys much older than him to the point where games in his own age group became too easy - so easy that he banned himself from using his dominant left foot.

But Endrick’s rise to fame is a far cry from what was the toughest of upbringings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZE9iH_0gmmOcgd00
Endrick hailed Manchester United and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol growing up

Raised in poverty in Brazil’s capital city Brasilia, the fame and fortune of professional football seemed a world away.

Dad Douglas and mother Cinitia were constants, but the lack of a steady income meant Endrick often went hungry.

'I could not attend some training sessions because we did not have enough money for the bus fare,’ recalled Endrick.

‘That was an issue, knowing that I was missing sessions but there was no solution because we didn’t have the money.

‘It’s been a long and very difficult journey for me and I know only a minority of players who start the journey I am on complete it.’

As is often the case for many young Brazilians, Endrick saw football as his family's route out of hardship.

Endrick was making a name for himself locally - but even then the cost of playing was proving a financial strain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buHVu_0gmmOcgd00
Palmeiras are currently first in Brazil's Serie A - two points clear with 17 games played 

‘In Brasilia there are no big clubs - just football schools with affiliations to clubs from Sao Paulo and Rio,’ he said.

‘You can pay to attend the schools, but we didn’t have the money so I had to go on trial.’

Eventually, Endrick, aged 11 at the time, was offered a six-month trial with Palmeiras - a club located 600 miles away from home.

At first father Douglas insisted the family would not uproot to Sao Paulo to effectively gamble on his son’s success.

But a resolution, that saw Douglas become Palmeiras’ first-team janitor, was found for Endrick to join the club’s academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fc9VR_0gmmOcgd00
Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira will see Endrick sign a professional deal at the club soon

Douglas’ time within the confines of Palmeiras’ dressing room proved an eye-opener - and to this day the father regales his son with examples of how players reacted to certain behavioural traits from colleagues as he seeks to warn Endrick about the pitfalls of an over-inflated ego.

Former Bayern Munich star Ze Roberto, who was part of the Palmeiras squad while Douglas was janitor, now acts as a mentor to Endrick as he transitions into senior football.

But the real driving force behind Endrick’s rise to superstardom is Endrick himself - the boy from Brasilia with the world at his feet.

‘I know I’m not there yet, I know I have a lot of work to do,’ he added.

‘I thank God, I have to keep humble and remember the difficulties I’ve gone through - it gives me strength to carry on.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Forever in my heart': Oleksandr Zinchenko posts emotional Instagram farewell to Man City moments before completing his £32m Arsenal move

Oleksandr Zinchenko has posted an Instagram farewell to Manchester City moments before his move to Premier League rivals Arsenal was confirmed. The Ukrainian, 25, joined City in 2016 and became a key part of Pep Guardiola's team during the past few seasons, playing an influential role in the club winning countless honours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly willing to take '30 percent' pay cut to leave Manchester United

Broadcaster and news personality Piers Morgan generated headlines when he explained during a Tuesday appearance on London sports radio station TalkSport that he believes it'd be "highly unlikely" to see superstar Cristiano Ronaldo play another game for Manchester United amid ongoing rumors that Ronaldo wishes to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible to join a club that will be participating in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Neymar
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Europe#Palmeiras#United
Daily Mail

No Formula One driver has ever won after reaching 300 races - not even the legendary Michael Schumacher... so can Lewis Hamilton break the curse as the Mercedes star prepares to hit the milestone on Sunday at the French Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton joins an elite club this weekend and, as is his wont, he is determined to go one better than any of his fellow members. Here at Circuit Paul Ricard, the home of the French Grand Prix, where it is hot enough to fry eggs on the asphalt, he becomes only the sixth man in history to start 300 Formula One races. Kimi Raikkonen (349), Fernando Alonso (345), Rubens Barrichello (322), Michael Schumacher (306) and Jenson Button (306) lead the roster.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Georgia Stanway ran rings around the boys as a kid, has cracked every sport she's tried except golf and loves to unwind by going carp fishing... now the Lionesses star's rugby-playing boyfriend is having to follow her Euro heroics from France!

It says much about the competitive intensity which all her junior football coaches remember in her that Georgia Stanway caught an 11lb carp on only her second attempt at fishing. She had spent a fair bit of time watching her boyfriend, the Toulouse professional rugby league player Olly Ashall-Bott, casting...
SPORTS
BBC

India patient airlifted from US in 26-hour-flight

An Indian woman who needed an emergency surgery was airlifted from the United States to her home country this week in one of the longest aeromedical evacuations in recent years here. The flight lasted 26 hours and stopped three times on the way - once in Iceland and twice in...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

500K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy