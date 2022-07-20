ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tadej Pogacar wins his third stage of this year's Tour de France in uphill sprint... but the victory is not enough to take the yellow jersey from rival Jonas Vingegaard as the duo fight to the end in Peyragudes

 3 days ago

Tadej Pogacar beat Jonas Vingegaard in an uphill sprint to claim his third stage win of this Tour de France but could not shake the Dane’s grip on the yellow jersey as the pair left all other rivals behind on the road to Peyragudes.

Stage 17 came down to a slow-motion battle with the pair exchanging blows before Pogacar’s landed decisively.

Tadej Pogacar won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, and his third of this year's tour
 Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey despite losing out to Pogacar on Wednesday
The two leaders battled to the line in the uphill sprint, with Pogacar scraping the victory

Yet, beyond the four extra bonus seconds that came the Slovenian’s way, there was nothing to separate the top two in the general classification.

With Geraint Thomas losing two minutes after being distanced on the penultimate climb, the duo are realistically the only riders still in contention to be wearing yellow in Paris on Sunday.

‘How the team rode today to take the stage win was incredible,’ said Pogacar, who has now won a remarkable nine Tour stages at the age of 23.

