The 2015 Amarillo City Council era had a lot of problems. We all know this to be the case. Mayor Paul Harpole picked seemingly constant fights with other members of the City Council, a group of establishment-funded liberal milennials were trying to disrupt politics, our city was at war over the ballpark, and failed journalist-turned-liberal columnist Jon Mark Beilue still thought he was something really special.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO