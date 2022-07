SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man's six-year 'run from the law' is over after his arrest this week, according to the U.S. Marshals. John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was taken into custody in Medford, Oregon, on Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and Medford police following a lead provided by a cold case team of investigators at the agency’s headquarters. U.S. Marshals announced.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO