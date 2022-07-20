Maine Native from The Chainsmokers Headed to The Edge of Space

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Story Land must be flattered, then. Years ago, Story Land was the first amusement park to hold an adults-only night in their space that typically invites children. Any theme park gets nervous at the unknown, and Story Land wasn't sure if it would be a big hit. It ended up being a massive hit, so much so that Story Land decided to hold four adults-only nights in 2022. After seeing the buzz Story Land was getting, Funtown decided to try their hand at an adults-only night on July 16, and before the date even arrived, tickets had sold out. The laws of supply and demand called for Funtown to bring another adults-only night to the table, and they've agreed.
