ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages after House requested them

By Tom LoBianco
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38uri0_0gmmLYDE00
President Joe Biden visits Darby,PA. March 16, 2021 Darby,PA. March 16 : A Secret Service officer stands in front of the Darby Community Center during President Joe Biden's visit there to promote the recent stimulus bill March 16, 2021. (Photo by Pete Bannan/MediaNews Group/Daily Times via Getty Images)

The Secret Service erased text messages which could help verify, or rebut, some of the most stunning testimony about former President Donald Trump’s actions during the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

Secret Service officials say the wiped messages were part of a pre-scheduled “reset” of their phones. But House lawmakers have cast doubt on that explanation for the missing messages, which cover critical moments leading up to and through the January 6th insurrection.

"I smell a rat," Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., told a reporter Wednesday.

Members of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, and others, have been pushing the Secret Service to turn over texts and other records as part of their investigations into the attack.

Last week, news reports revealed that the Secret Service had deleted the requested messages, according to the government watchdog which oversees the Department of Homeland Security.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi called the reports, "categorically false" at the time. The agency was engaged in a pre-scheduled "reset" of devices before receiving the request from the DHS inspector general to protect records, according to a Secret Service statement.

However, the text messages were requested before they were deleted. "Congress informed the Secret Service it needed to preserve and produce documents related to January 6 on January 16, 2021, and again on January 25, 2021, for four different committees who were investigating what happened, according to the source," CNN reported Wednesday. "The Secret Service migration did not start until the January 27, 2021 [sic]."

Immediately following the reports, the January 6th committee subpoenaed the Secret Service for the texts. Earlier this week, the agency turned over one text message to the committee, according to a committee aide. The aide said lawmakers are still looking at ways to find the messages.

"We have concerns about a system migration that we have been told resulted in the erasure of Secret Service cell phone data," the House January 6th committee said in a statement released Wednesday.

A House January 6th committee staffer said Wednesday in a briefing with reporters that “members are still determining exactly how to get the information we’re seeking.”

The Secret Service got pulled into an offshoot of the sweeping January 6th committee hearings late last month after former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson relayed a story from sometimes agent and top Trump adviser, Tony Ornato, that on January 6th Trump lunged at his Secret Service detail and attempted to force his detail to drive him to the Capitol to join the rioters.

Secret Service officials, speaking anonymously, denied that account. But Ornato and another agent, Bobby Engel, have not yet spoken publicly about the incident. But a Washington, D.C. police officer who was a part of Trump's motorcade that day, confirmed Hutchinson's testimony in an interview with House investigators recently, according to a CNN report.

The stunning testimony of Trump thrusting at his own protection caught the most attention, but House investigators have uncovered multiple other events which there are still questions about.

In one particularly chilling scene recounted by former Vice President Mike Pence’s former counsel, Greg Jacob, agents wanted to drive Pence from the secure location beneath the Capitol to Joint Base Andrews.

The seemingly innocuous request, however, may have been enough for Trump to claim the election result was never certified and therefore the transfer of power to Joe Biden not complete – based on Trump lawyer John Eastman’s legal reasoning.

"I know you, I trust you, but you're not the one behind the wheel," Pence told one of his agents with him at the time, according to Jacob.

Pence and his team have not explained exactly what he meant by that statement. But Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker reported in their book, "I Alone Can Fix It" that Pence was wary of unchecked support for Trump among the rank and file of the Secret Service.

And Pence’s former national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, testified that he had to tell Ornato on January 6th not to direct that Pence be driven away from the Capitol.

_____

The rioters got within 2 doors of Vice President Mike Pence's office. See how in this 3D explainer from Yahoo Immersive.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo News at https://news.yahoo.com/secret-service-deleted-jan-6-text-messages-after-house-requested-them-211753131.html

Comments / 11

Related
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Keith Kellogg
Person
Jamie Raskin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
Newsweek

Fact Check: Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Make $640M in White House?

As the Joe Biden administration contends with new controversies surrounding the president's son, Hunter, left-leaning pundits have hit back, highlighting several well-documented financial scandals involving Donald Trump's family members. Alleged leaks from Hunter Biden's iCloud account have recently given Republican and pro-Trump supporters new material to further undermine Joe Biden's...
POTUS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#Secret Service Agents#House#The Select Committee#Dhs
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
70K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy