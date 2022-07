The Greensburg Night Market is expanding from three to four blocks of vendors and live music beginning Thursday. In its fourth year, the city’s extended evenings of shopping, food and entertainment — from 5:30 to 9 p.m. — already tripled in size in April, at the start of the current season. The event along Pennsylvania Avenue grew from one to three blocks, which are limited to pedestrian traffic during the occasion.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO