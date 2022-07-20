ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Japanese firm shifts copper foil plans from SC to Georgia

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHS3Z_0gmmLC2U00
In this photo made on Thursday, May 6, 2021, a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E is seen as it is charging at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. Taking sustainability efforts… Read More

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia.

Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina.

The company says it could eventually triple production at the Georgia site. That would raise investment to $430 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years.

Nippon Denkai says the Augusta site has room for expansion, allows for more advanced equipment and has cheaper electricity prices. The company says expanding battery manufacturing will drive a big increase in demand for copper foil.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WABE

Supply chain stress boosts Georgia ports

Union negotiations on the West Coast have driven up volume to Georgia’s ports while manufacturing sectors and goods and service industries continue to be impacted by stress on the supply chain. The port of Savannah —  and Georgia —  stands to benefit from ongoing disruptions elsewhere in the country....
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Industry
Local
Georgia Industry
State
South Carolina State
The Georgia Sun

Famous actors from Georgia

Admiring and envying the world’s biggest stars is easy to do on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia test scores rise, but stay below pre-pandemic levels

ATLANTA (AP) — Test scores for Georgia students have recovered some from their pandemic plunge, but they remain significantly below pre-pandemic levels. That’s raising questions about whether students can fully recover and how long that might take. The Georgia Department of Education released the annual Milestones test results for 2022 on Friday.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copper#Japanese#Nippon Denkai
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“N” is for North Augusta

“N” is for North Augusta (Aiken County; 2020 population 23,370). North Augusta lies on the Savanna River opposite Augusta, Georgia. Incorporated in 1906, the city grew on the site of the antebellum town of Hamburg. Following that town’s demise, new families moved into the area. In the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, North Augusta was a popular retreat for well-to-do northerners. Excellent rail connections, a mild climate, and its proximity to the larger winter colony at Aiken combined to make the town a well-patronized winter destination for northern tourists. The construction of the Savannah River Plant transformed the town in the 1950s- with its population tripling in a decade. Beginning in 1951 North Augusta began enlarging its geographical boundaries through annexation and by 2000, its total land area was almost eighteen square miles.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

New COVID variants fuel a rise in cases for Augusta area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID infections are on the rise in at least 40 states, including Georgia, with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant dominating the surge. Richmond County ranks number 32 out of 161 counties for the highest rate of COVID cases. “We’re seeing that even fully vaccinated and boosted...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Jobs
kiss951.com

North Carolina City Ranks No. 1 for the Richest City in America for 2022

Broke as a joke? If you’re moving to South Carolina soon, your pockets just might thank you! South Carolina has been named in the top 10 cheapest states to live in for 2022. States throughout the country have various costs of living, but some are just outright ridiculous. With thousands in rent, million-dollar homes, and high gas it can get crazy. Maybe the best option would be to move to a much better state where it’s more affordable to live.
TRAVEL
wfxg.com

Augusta residents looking to rent to own programs amid rent increase

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOR MANY, RENTING PROVIDES A SENSE OF SECURITY AND FAMILIARITY. BUT WITH INCREASING RENT IN MANY AREAS, SOME AUGUSTA RESIDENTS ARE RESULTING TO OTHER OPTIONS. rUSHAUN cARTER, aCCOUNT eXECUTIVE FOR lANDIS SAYS, "SOME OF THE THINGS THAT WE’VE FOUND IS SOME PEOPLE JUST FEEL VERY COMFORTABLE WITH RENTING BECAUSE THEY’VE BEEN DOING IT FOR SO LONG." "WHEN THEY LOOK AT THE HOUSE BUYING PROCESS IT’S LIKE, I HAVE TO PUT HOW MUCH MONEY DOWN?"
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Quick Georgia abortion restrictions send some patients home

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s abortion law changed so abruptly Wednesday afternoon that some patients who were in an office waiting for abortions were told that what had been legal that morning was no longer legal in the state and sent home. Melissa Grant, chief operating officer of Carafem, a Washington, D.C.-based group that operates a reproductive health […]
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia Milestones test scores released: Here is how local districts compare

MACON, Ga. — The state released the Georgia Milestone scores on Friday morning, showing improvement in student performance but still below pre-pandemic levels. At the state level, 69.1% of students are reading above grade level, with 77% of students being at a developing learner or higher in American Literature. In Algebra 1, 68% of students are at developing learner or higher. In Biology and United States History, 70% of students reached that mark or higher.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Rabid fox discovered in Aiken County

(AIKEN, SC) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports a rabid fox was discovered in Aiken South Carolina. A person was potentially exposed and sent to their doctor. A dog was also exposed and is in quarantine. Press Release:. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Masks Required Again at the Savannah River Site

Due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Aiken and Barnwell Counties, masks are now required again at the Savannah River Site. Savannah River Nuclear Solutions said Wednesday that it is reinstating mandatory mask protocols for Subcontractors, Suppliers, and Vendors to access a Department of Energy owned or leased facility managed and operated by the company.
AIKEN, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy