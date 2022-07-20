ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

New Amsterdam Star Announces Departure Ahead Of Fifth And Final Season, Suggests 'Fanfic' To Continue The Story

By Laura Hurley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fO9Bo_0gmmKx7U00
(Image credit: NBC)

New Amsterdam is still a couple of months away from returning with new episodes after the game-changing Season 4 finale back in May, but one star has revealed a huge change coming to the fifth and final season. Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe from the very beginning, announced that she will not be back for Season 5. She dropped the news with a touching message, and a suggestion for fans about how to continue the Helen (and Sharpwin) story.

Freema Agyeman’s Helen had a rough ride throughout the fourth season despite finally starting a romance with Max and returning to London. After some difficulties with her mother, a near-death experience and health crisis upon returning to New York for a visit in a karaoke night gone wrong, and Max planning a wedding for them without her input, it’s understandable that the character needed a break by the end of the finale.

Still, it’ll be sad to lose the character ahead of the premiere, so it’s nice to see that the actress has a message for the “Dam Fam.” On Instagram, she wrote:

First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support! I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment in her. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam.

Although fans might not be feeling too upbeat about losing Helen (especially after some cast comments during Season 4) from the final batch of episodes, the actress had nothing but good things to say about her time at New Amsterdam, her experiences playing her character, and the support of the fans. Viewers have been invested in her from the beginning, both for her work as a doctor and her dynamic with Max. The hospital had to deal with her absence after she returned to London in Season 4, but this will be the first time that she’ll be missing as a series regular. Agyeman continued:

While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons - those magnificent writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic - it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!

Freema Agyeman clearly isn’t leaving with any bitterness about the series, as she considers herself a fan, and it sounds like she’ll be joining viewers in tuning in when the fifth season debuts. It doesn’t sound like she’s planning on appearing at all, based on this post and her advice to fanfic writers to pic up the story and tell what happens next. Still, a lot can happen between now and the end of the 13-episode final season.

It should be interesting to see how the show handles Helen’s sudden absence. She told Max that she couldn’t come to New York to marry him, and was still in London by the end of the Season 4 finale, so her exit was set up in a way that it won’t be too jarring for the show to return without her. A lot may depend on if New Amsterdam goes for a time jump over hiatus, to give Max some time after Helen missed what he’d intended to be their wedding. For now, check out Freema Agyeman’s post for yourself:

New Amsterdam will return to NBC with the premiere of the fifth and final season on Tuesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET. It comes back in a very big week of TV premieres across network television, with all nine of the Dick Wolf shows debuting their new seasons, and even sharing the night of September 20 with The Resident as another hit medical drama. To plan ahead for the fall season, check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pawoa_0gmmKx7U00

Resident of One Chicago, Bachelor Nation, and Cleveland. Has opinions about crossovers, Star Wars, and superheroes. Will not time travel.

Comments / 2

Related
SheKnows

General Hospital Legacy Character Recast Yet Again

The recast bug has once again hit a youngster at General Hospital. Starting today, Tuesday, July 5, viewers will notice that Rocco Falconeri has a new look. Daytime newcomer Finn Carr is the latest to step into the role of Dante and Lulu’s son, which was previously played by Brady Bauer.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Adds New Amsterdam Star

Earlier this week, Hulu released a new teaser for Season 5 of the critically acclaimed series, The Handmaid's Tale giving us a chilling look at what's to come when the series returns this fall, and now we're getting even more information about the upcoming season and a new face that's joining the cast. According to TVLine, New Amsterdam star Genevieve Angelson has joined the cast for Season 5, and she may be a serious threat not only for June (Elisabeth Moss) but for the women of Canada in the series as well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'New Amsterdam': Freema Agyeman Suddenly Exits Ahead of Season 5

New Amsterdam will return for its final season without one of its doctors. Freema Agyeman, who has played Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show began, will not be returning for Season 5, she told TVLine on Wednesday. Agyeman made the decision to leave so she could film the new U.K. series Dreamland, co-starring Lily Allen.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam loses Doctor Who star ahead of season 5

New Amsterdam season 4 minor spoilers follow. Doctor Who star Freema Agyeman has announced that she will not return for New Amsterdam's fifth season. Agyeman had been expected to return as the New Amsterdam Medical Center's head of oncology and hematology Dr Helen Sharpe for the final episodes this autumn, but has now unexpectedly bowed out at the last minute.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freema Agyeman
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#New Amsterdam#The Final Season#Dam
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could Romance Be in the Air for These Two Major Characters in Season 14?

Over the years, the long-running police procedural NCIS has spawned an impressive four spinoffs. By far the most successful, however, is the very first – NCIS: Los Angeles. The hit TV drama, following the Los Angeles-based Office of Special Projects within the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, wrapped up its nail-biting 13th season at the end of May.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: How Old Is Ducky Actor David McCallum?

The cast of “NCIS” has seen a lot of turnover since debuting its pilot episode so many years ago. However, nearly two decades later, one cast member continues to make occasional returns, much to the delight of fans. Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are two of the three remaining original season one cast members. They continue to hold prominent roles within the series. However, it’s “NCIS” former medical examiner, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, played by David McCallum, that continues to bring joy to fans with each appearance. And, despite the actor’s age, each Ducky appearance is nothing short of dynamic.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
131K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy