Utica soldier to be buried in Arlington

UTICA, NY – Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party nominee for Governor, made a campaign stop in Oneida County Saturday morning. He was greeted by a large crowd of supporters as he brought his “Unite to Fire Hochul” bus tour to the North Utica Shopping Plaza. Zeldin was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito, and other local politicians.
UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
History has been found at the old Gillette Skirt Factory off of Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland. Yesterday, Troy Beckwith Sr. unveiled the location of a time capsule that was discovered inside the first concrete block laid in the construction of the building back in 1904. The small...
ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...
DEANSBORO, NY - Irish eyes were smiling in Central New York this weekend. It took a few years, but the first ever CNY Irish festival finally took place at MKJ farms in Deansboro. There was plenty of Irish music, food, and games for all to enjoy. Following the completion of...
SHERRILL, N.Y. - The Red Cross is providing assistance to three people after a house fire on Hinds Avenue. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and an eleven-year-old child. Volunteers also offered emotional support and a stuffed animal for...
UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A plane that looks an awful lot like Air Force One paid a visit to Syracuse on Friday. The Air Force C-32, the military’s version of the Boeing 757 passenger jet, flew out of Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C., Friday morning and headed straight for Syracuse during an apparent training flight.
At roughly 5pm on Thursday, a tractor trailer filled to the brim with what looked like construction debris overturned just yards from the westbound exit of the Mid-Hudson Bridge, causing massive delays and a multi-agency emergency response. I missed the accident by minutes. Accident on Mid-Hudson Bridge Exit in Highland,...
(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, shots were fired on Saturday, July 23 around 2:53 a.m. at the 1100 block of South McBride Street in Downtown Syracuse. Officers say they found many casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire. Syracuse Police found a 27-year-old man with a...
BALDWINSVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– On July 24, Saving Face will have its new location grand opening, hosted by owner, Anthony Nappa. The team will be providing free haircuts to those who are vulnerable and experiencing homelessness. Free food will also be provided for those who come out as well. The...
Oswego County, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man who was overtaken by a wave was found dead Friday afternoon following a massive search of an Oswego County Bay, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials. George D. Vitetta, of Schenectady, was last seen swimming towards shore in the North Sandy Pond...
You don't see this every day. Or hear. Or see. A giant "boom", also described as a massive explosion, shook multiple homes in East Fishkill last night, leaving many residents wondering what exactly happened. Mystery Explosion in East Fishkill, NY. "What was the big explosion... my house shook & my...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
This year, the team behind the pyrohy, or pierogies, at Ukrainian Fest decided to conduct an official count. The results: 19,300 pyrohy. That’s four for every person who lives in Tipperary Hill. Plus leftovers. “You can’t make that many pyrohy without a lot of people being involved,” said Nick...
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Talking with John Pipas and his daughter and son, Lauren and Eric, about the family home at 4187 Route 92 in Cazenovia is like being invited to a family reunion. The stories, memories, and the laughs they have made at “Evergreen Acres,” what they call the...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County. Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.
