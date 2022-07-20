ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica soldier to be buried in Arlington

WKTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Lt. Myles Esmay's remains were identified...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Zeldin campaign makes stop in Utica

UTICA, NY – Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party nominee for Governor, made a campaign stop in Oneida County Saturday morning. He was greeted by a large crowd of supporters as he brought his “Unite to Fire Hochul” bus tour to the North Utica Shopping Plaza. Zeldin was joined by his running mate Alison Esposito, and other local politicians.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Scarchilli announces official bid for Oneida County sheriff

UTICA, N.Y. – A local businessman and former police officer announced his candidacy for Oneida County Sheriff Friday morning. Jim Scarchilli says he’s an independent running on the ‘We the People’ party line. He says he wants to focus on protecting constitutional rights and addressing issues...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

After months of deliberating, local meetings end on Oneida DRI

ONEIDA — That’s a wrap on Oneida’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) meetings, for now. Officials held their final public information meeting on Wednesday, presenting the 11 projects the Local Planning Committee (LPC) recommends to receive a chunk of the nearly $10 million awarded to the city in state funding.
ONEIDA, NY
Utica, NY
WKTV

Power restored to more than 500 customers in North Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Hundreds were without power in North Utica along Genesee Street for just over an hour Friday morning. About 560 customers lost power around 11:20 a.m. and it was restored by 12:30 p.m. NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to National Grid regarding the cause of the outage...
NORTH UTICA, IL
WKTV

The third time is the charm for CNY Irish Festival

DEANSBORO, NY - Irish eyes were smiling in Central New York this weekend. It took a few years, but the first ever CNY Irish festival finally took place at MKJ farms in Deansboro. There was plenty of Irish music, food, and games for all to enjoy. Following the completion of...
DEANSBORO, NY
WKTV

Red Cross provides assistance to three after house fire in Sherrill

SHERRILL, N.Y. - The Red Cross is providing assistance to three people after a house fire on Hinds Avenue. The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing to two adults and an eleven-year-old child. Volunteers also offered emotional support and a stuffed animal for...
SHERRILL, NY
WKTV

Oneida County discovers "Homemade Firework," to be examined

UTICA, N.Y. – A City of Rome DPW worker located a suspicious item in the dirt parking area near the Lake Delta dam which is now being classified as a "Homemade Firework." The road was closed to traffic as deputies worked with members of the New York State Police Bomb Unit. The device was deemed safe by members of the unit.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Shots fired sends man to Crouse Hospital

(WSYR-TV) — According to Syracuse Police, shots were fired on Saturday, July 23 around 2:53 a.m. at the 1100 block of South McBride Street in Downtown Syracuse. Officers say they found many casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire. Syracuse Police found a 27-year-old man with a...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse State Assemblyman Bernie Mahoney has died

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The family of former Republican State Assemblyman Bernard “Bernie” Mahoney announced this evening that he died of natural causes Tuesday morning, surrounded by his loved ones. He was 87. When the Syracuse Saint Patrick’s Parade chose its Co-Grand Marshalls in 2019, it made the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Several hundred without power in Dewitt, East Syracuse Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Update: Power has since been restored, according to National Grid. ___________________________________________________________________________________. National Grid has reported widespread power outages stretching from parts of Syracuse into Dewitt and East Syracuse early Friday morning. It is unclear at this time what caused the outage, but estimated restoration time is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man accused of stalking

WHITESBORO — A 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges for threatening people during a domestic dispute in Whitesboro late Tuesday night, according to the Whitesboro Police. Police said John Carlos-Soto, of Rome, threatened two people with a weapon during a dispute on Main Street in Whitesboro at about 11:23...
Lite 98.7

Man and 3-Year-Old Girl Burned by Fireworks in Utica

Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County. Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.
UTICA, NY

