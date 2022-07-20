KCU: Joplin students lend a helping hand at local non-profits

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – KCU in Joplin celebrates WE CARE day today by volunteering with the local non-profits in Jasper County.

The event immerses student doctors in community service, usually as an orientation activity before school officially starts.

KCU-Joplin student doctors and faculty members as well as staff members from both the Ronald McDonald & Lafayette House participated today.

At the RMH, volunteers made care packages for those staying at the house and also crafted memory boxes for them.

Later, students went to the Lafayette House to continue their service.

Student volunteers took on the task of cleaning out old spaces to make vacancies for new occupants, as well as landscaping.

