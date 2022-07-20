ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Court: Chula Vista failed to follow own cannabis permitting rules

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqbBr_0gmmKAJF00
A marijuana leaf on a plant at a cannabis farm in Gardena. (Associated Press)

An appeals court ruled Tuesday that Chula Vista violated its own laws when it rejected a marijuana company’s application and it ordered the city to reprocess the application.

The decision by the state Fourth District Court of Appeal directs Chula Vista to rescind its denial of Caligrown’s three applications for storefront retail business licenses, and to reprocess them in compliance with the city’s cannabis ordinance.

“I have great faith in our legal system and I’m grateful that our process works because I’m not a big, huge multinational corporation. I’m a small entrepreneur,” said Laura Wilkinson Sinton, CEO of Caligrown. “I look forward to working with the city to try and resolve this.”

In a statement Wednesday, City Attorney Glen Googins said his office “has just received the opinion and is currently evaluating it. We will be advising City Council and senior staff in due course regarding its impacts and recommended next steps.”

In 2018, Chula Vista established a rigorous two-phase permitting process with thorough vetting and criminal background checks. Its ordinance allows up to eight dispensaries to open with a maximum of two storefronts in each of the city’s four council districts. To date, five dispensaries have permitted storefronts in the South County city, said Googins.

Caligrown submitted three applications to open dispensaries in Districts 1, 3 and 4. In January 2020, the company was notified that it did not qualify for the second phase because it failed to rank high enough on the merit-based scoring. HdL Consulting Services, contracted by the city to handle the review process, had deducted points from the applications because of “poor formatting and disorganization,” despite the business following the city’s directions.

The company appealed the rejection and then-City Manager Gary Halbert ruled in July 2020 that their applications should be rescored because “the scoring should be based solely on the city-established criteria around the applicant’s qualifications and ability to operate a top-quality retail cannabis establishment, rather than application form,” read his report.

HdL only rescored one of four evaluation categories, leaving Caligrown with insufficient points to advance in the permitting process. The company then sued Chula Vista in 2020 over claims that HdL failed to follow the city’s own regulations and unfairly declined the business’ application.

The lawsuit asked a San Diego Superior Court judge to order the city to stop issuing licenses to dispensaries and to re-evaluate dispensary applications, including the business’ submission. In January 2021, the court denied the motion without explanation. Caligrown filed an appeal.

On Tuesday, the appellate court reversed the lower court’s denial and said Chula Vista “acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner” in re-scoring the company’s applications.

“The city plainly did not follow its own mandatory procedures,” read the court’s opinion. “As a result, (Caligrown) was wrongly precluded from staying in the running to obtain a Phase Two application slot under the procedures set forth in the cannabis regulations.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Chula Vista, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Business
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
northcountydailystar.com

Carlsbad announces Citizens of the Year

Two Carlsbad residents who have spent years working tirelessly on behalf of the city have been named Carlsbad’s Citizens of the Year. Lisa Cannon-Rodman and Jeff Segall were honored for their many efforts at improving the quality of life for all Carlsbad residents. The Citizen of the Year program...
CARLSBAD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Lower Court#City Council#Politics Courts#Politics State#Politics Legislative
KPBS

Local COVID-19 expert: BA.5 is ‘worst’ variant

San Diego county is now in the high COVID-19 tier due to increasing case numbers and hospitalizations. Everything’s on the way up and this is not a good picture because we don’t know where the peak is going to be, Dr. Eric Topol tells Midday Edition. Then, San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs was one of 17 members of congress arrested yesterday during a demonstration for abortion rights outside the U.S. Supreme Court. “We will not stop fighting until we make sure that Americans across this country have the fundamental right to bodily autonomy,” she said. Plus, the department of Health and human services has launched a new number - 988 - as the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Then, with Summer in full swing, San Diego residents are flocking to the beaches. But as the county implements new water quality testing, there are concerns over whether the public should be going in the ocean. And for something a little lighter, a new bar in San Diego is offering a high-fidelity twist on the typical cocktail experience. At Part Time Lover in North Park, along with Manhattans and Martinis, patrons can enjoy a curated selection of tunes spun from vinyl records by live DJ’s. Finally, Comic-Con International returns to its first full scale, in-person summer show since 2019. KPBS explores why the pop culture convention has some dedicated fans.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

As COVID Cases Continue Rise, County Highlights Treatment Options

Amid a rise in COVID-19 infections in San Diego County, public health officials reminded the public Friday to seek treatment to help prevent severe symptoms from the virus. Antiviral medications require a doctor’s prescription and should be started within five days of developing symptoms of COVID-19. Monoclonal antibodies should be given no more than seven days after the onset of symptoms.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego schools spent Covid money on inscrutable source

The San Diego Unified School District’s board of trustees has been playing fast and loose with Covid-19 testing money handed out by the federal government. But despite its best efforts, CalMatters, the Sacramento-based website which revealed the district’s no-bid financial shenanigans in a detailed June 6 dispatch, couldn’t get principals in the case to come to the phone. According to CalMatters, government giveaways motivated the formation of businesses to milk money from federal agencies while deliberately sidestepping public transparency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
ABC 10 News KGTV

Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego’s Ocean Crest area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Todd Gloria ignores dozens of homeless people in downtown

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Mayor Todd Gloria was in downtown San Diego Thursday for two reasons, to kickoff Comic-Con and announce a new women’s shelter for homeless. Gloria says te shelter will serve up to 40 women with an emphasis on those with serious medical conditions who do not require or qualify for recuperative care but who need a safe place to recover. The shelter, called Rachel’s Promise, is a collaborative effort between the City’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department (HSSD) and the San Diego Housing Commission.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Reports of stolen bikes continue in city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — More than 9,200 bikes have been reported as stolen in the city of San Diego since 2018, according to new data obtained by CBS 8. The high number of stolen bikes comes as San Diego grapples with rising crime numbers and as residents complain that rampant homelessness and a lucrative black market for stolen bikes fuel the high number of thefts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CNET

Best Internet Providers in San Diego

Along with sunny beaches and a world-class zoo, San Diego is home to a growing population of roughly 1.4 million people. Almost all would benefit from a fast, reliable internet connection at home. Fortunately, the area boasts a decent number of options for getting online, including fiber, multiple cable providers and emerging alternatives like 5G internet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Habitat for Humanity offering 10 affordable homes in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Ten affordable homes in Escondido from the San Diego Habitat for Humanity will become available to qualified buyers, the housing provider announced Wednesday. Located on El Norte Parkway, the 1,250 square foot duplex-style homes features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and attached garages, spokesperson Ellen Immergut stated...
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy