Report: Starlet Who Manchester United Wanted Continues Liverpool First Team Training

Pre-season is not only to help players get back to full fitness and Premier League levels of sharpness, but it also gives the chance for youngsters in the academy to get a taste of first-team football and put themselves in front of the eyes of manager Jurgen Klopp.

One player who has emerged from the ranks of Liverpool's academy this pre-season is Stefan Bajcetic, who impressed many in outings against two Premier League oppositions in Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / Xinhua - Stefan Bajcetic pictured behind Naby Keita

The reds have now returned from the far east and have resumed training in Kirkby, However, Bajcetic has continued training with the first team, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Reporting, "Bajcetic was once more with Klopp's double winners on Monday as they stepped out for training in the soaring Merseyside heat and given his level of inexperience within the group, it was the 17-year-old who fitness coach Andreas Kornmayer tasked with carrying the crate of drinks out on the pitches as the session got underway."

The Spaniard has had the opportunity to touch gloves with some first regulars too, adding "As part of a three-team drill designed to both build up pressing instincts of those without possession and the composure of those on the ball, Bajcetic formed part of the 'yellow team' on Monday alongside Nat Phillips, Fabio Carvalho and Luis Diaz.

It's small exercises such as this that will prove to be important for getting adjusted to the intense demands of the first team set-up under Klopp and assistant boss Pep Lijnders, who is known to design a lot of the training plans."

With the 17-year-old showing glimpses of what talent is to come, it's clear to see why there was so much interest in his signature.

Liverpool's Echo report further states " A £250,000 agreement was struck with Celta Vigo as Liverpool saw off interest from Manchester United for a teenager who is capable of playing both at center-back and in midfield."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Due to new regulations, Liverpool came close to missing out on the young Spaniard themselves, "Club officials were forced to move quickly to bring Bajcetic to Kirkby as the United Kingdom prepared to leave the European Union on New Year's Day 2021.

Under the post-Brexit transfer rules, clubs can no longer sign overseas players under the age of 18, so Liverpool's Academy recruitment staff had to act swiftly."

Stefan Bajcetic possesses a unique skill set, which equips him to play both as a defender and midfielder in central areas, Liverpool's leading players have been great influences on improving his game.

The report added, "In Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho, in particular, he has two of the finest in their position to pick up tips from and whatever is gleaned over the course of this summer will be hugely beneficial for the coming campaign as he aims to take the next step on the ladder."

With Bajcetic yet to even turn 18 years old, the future looks bright for the Spaniard after his first pre-season with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

