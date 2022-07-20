Biloxi elementary school principal arrested on campus, faces 3 felony fraud charges

A Biloxi School District principal was arrested Wednesday on three felony charges.

Melissa Dawn Nance, 56, was arrested during meetings as the school district prepared for the upcoming school year. She is listed on the Nichols Elementary School website as the principal.

Nance is charged with three felonies — conspiracy, intent to defraud and making fraudulent statements and representations.

She is being held without bond at the Harrison County jail.

The state Attorney General’s Office is listed as the arresting agency and Nance is on a hold for Yalobusha County officials.

Water Valley School District and Coffeeville School District are in Yalobusha County.

The Biloxi School District released a statement on Nance’s arrested Wednesday afternoon.

“These charges are related to activities outside of the Biloxi Public School District. At this time, Mrs. Nance has been placed on administrative leave while this issue is resolved,” said Jennifer Pyron, communications specialist for the district. “Mrs. Nance is a long-time employee and principal with an excellent record of success in the Biloxi Public School District. As we await the outcome of these allegations, we will continue to cooperate fully with the State Auditor’s Office.”

Sun Herald editor Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.