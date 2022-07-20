ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Freckles, the rare lobster saved from Manassas restaurant, dies at museum

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hAtJ_0gmmJbyx00

Freckles, the one in 30 million calico lobster discovered at the Manassas Red Lobster in April 2021, has died at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.

Freckles died Sunday while attempting to shed his exoskeleton, the museum said in a Facebook post .

"Like all crustaceans, lobsters must shed their exoskeleton to grow. At Freckles' size, this molting requires a significant amount of energy, to the point in which older animals may not survive," the post said. "Modifications were made to his enclosure by the aquarium's staff, but sadly he was unsuccessful at completing his molt and passed overnight."

Freckles lived at the museum in Newport News after Red Lobster staff spotted something unusual in a shipment of live lobsters to the restaurant on Broken Branch Boulevard off Sudley Road. One of them had a striking orange and black speckled shell.

Employees named him “Freckles” and spared him the cooking pot, instead calling in conservation experts.

The University of Maine's Lobster Institute estimates the odds of catching a calico lobster are 1 in 30 million, nearly 10,000 times less likely than being struck by lightning, according to Food and Wine magazine.

Red Lobster donated Freckles to the Virginia Living Museum where he became an ambassador for his breed.

Rare lobsters do turn up every now and then at Red Lobster restaurants.

In 2020, a Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, donated a rare blue lobster named “Clawdia”– a 1 in two million finding – to the Akron Zoo, who also helped make the connection for “Freckles” new home with the Virginia Living Museum, the restaurant said in a news release.

The museum said calico lobsters seldom survive in the wild because their bright colors make them susceptible to predators.

Comments / 2

guest for dinner
3d ago

can't something that's been yrs in a natural setting then removing it and force it to live differently. Grief killed him with humans help.should have took a pic and put it back

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Pets & Animals
Manassas, VA
Lifestyle
Manassas, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Manassas, VA
Newport News, VA
Lifestyle
visitannapolis.org

5 Dock Bars To Visit This Summer

When traveling to Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, waterfront dining is one of the many things to do. There are many spectacular options to choose from with great food with an equally great view. Regardless of where you go, you are guaranteed to have a good time. What is better than great food with an equally scenic view?
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WTKR News 3

Heat emergency with your pet? Don't be surprised if your ER visit requires a drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Red Lobster#Blue Lobster#The University Of Maine#Lobster Institute#Food And Wine#Freckles
rockvillenights.com

Slapfish encounters rough seas in Rockville

The seas appear to have turned rough for Slapfish at 12033 Rockville Pike. A sub-lease opportunity is being offered for the fast casual seafood restaurant at the Montrose Crossing shopping center. Commercial real estate firm KNLB is marketing the sublease as a "discreet listing," with the admonition, "Please do not disturb tenant," in the marketing brochure. Slapfish opened at Montrose Crossing in 2018, and remains open for business.
ffxnow.com

Free food alert: Insomnia Cookies gets grand opening in Fairfax

Tomorrow (Saturday), the late-night bakery chain will open the doors of its new location at University Mall (10669 Braddock Road, Suite D-7) with a 13-hour grand opening event — and yes, there will be free cookies. Throughout the grand opening, which will last from noon until 1 a.m., customers...
FAIRFAX, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man hauls in 66-pound state record-shattering catfish from the Pamunkey River

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man has taken the throne, claiming the state record for the largest blue catfish caught in Virginia. Jason Emmel now holds a new state record, after arrowing a 66-pound, five-ounce monster-sized catfish from the Pamunkey River. The fish measured 3’6″ and had a girth of a whopping 35 inches. The average size of blue catfish is 25 to 40 inches and around 20 to 40 pounds. It is the largest North American species of catfish.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Possible rebuild and land sale in store for 52-year-old McLean church

Garfield Memorial Christian Church wants to stay in McLean, but in order to do so, it may need to sell part of its land. The church’s board of trustees is seeking a special permit from Fairfax County that would enable it to construct a new, two-story building on a 0.87-acre portion of its property at 1731 Great Falls Street, according to an application filed on July 11.
MCLEAN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
northernvirginiamag.com

A Luxury Residential Neighborhood Is Being Built at the Salamander Resort

The famed luxury resort breaks ground on new residences in Middleburg. Salamander Resort and Spa has been a luxurious spot for Northern Virginians and DC residents to escape, relax, and vacation for almost a decade now, and CEO and founder Sheila Johnson is just getting started. On July 19, Salamander broke ground on its latest project: Residences at Salamander.
MIDDLEBURG, VA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy