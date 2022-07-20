ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Moody Secures More Than $34 Million in Relief From Deceptive Company Targeting Military Members and Their Families

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, working with a multistate coalition of state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, is taking action against a jewelry company that targeted military members and families with deceptive and unfair practices. The joint action is being filed today against Harris Originals of New York, aka...

