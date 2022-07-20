Attorney General Moody Secures More Than $34 Million in Relief From Deceptive Company Targeting Military Members and Their Families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, working with a multistate coalition of state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission, is taking action against a jewelry company that targeted military members and families with deceptive and unfair practices. The joint action is being filed today against Harris Originals of New York, aka...floridanationalnews.com
Comments / 0