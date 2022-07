RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Half of North Carolina’s counties are in the orange zone on a national map and have reached the highest community level of COVID-19. All but five of the state’s 100 counties are colored orange with the highest level of spread or yellow with a medium level on the latest weekly map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That includes almost all of the WNCT coverage area and nearly every county in Eastern North Carolina.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO