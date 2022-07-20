Plymouth robber-drug dealer sentenced to 11 years in federal prison

A Plymouth man was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to dealing crack cocaine and robbing a gas station in 2020.

Cortha Matthew McNair, 44, was sentenced to the active prison term by U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in federal court in Elizabeth City, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Easley Jr.

According to Easley, McNair sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant four times between June 19-22, 2020, in Plymouth. Law enforcement also found 25 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials during a search of his home on July 22, 2020.

McNair also was charged with robbing the Oasis gas station in Greenville on Nov. 1, 2020, Easley said.

Law enforcement tracked McNair to an apartment complex through his Honda sedan, which police said surveillance cameras identified as the robber’s getaway vehicle. A search of the vehicle recovered clothing that matched the suspect’s clothing from the robbery, a black face mask, and a loaded .9mm pistol.

McNair pleaded guilty to the charges in April.