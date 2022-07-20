Child travels to St. Louis to fulfill wish to be a firefighter

BALLWIN, Mo. – An 11-year-old’s wish came true today after he was sworn in as Metro West Fire Protection District Station 2’s newest firefighter. Conner is battling a nervous system disorder and Make-A-Wish helped put together the trip to St. Louis for a kid with a dream from Iowa.









Conner and his family are from Fort Dodge, Iowa. They are in St. Louis for the week to be tourists and have Conner experience what it is like to be a firefighter. While on his way to the Ballwin firehouse, he stopped by a St. Louis Fire Station in downtown St. Louis to meet firefighters.

“It’s a miracle to see all these people rally their support around Conner,” Conner’s Mother, Tanya stated. “We believe God doesn’t give our family anything we can’t handle. Conner has such a strong support network in his corner.”

When Conner got to the firehouse in Ballwin he was presented with a helmet with his name on it. He then performed several drills, go inside a fire truck, and even used the fire station’s hose.

