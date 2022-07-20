ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Volunteer Ministry Center CEO retiring, says it’s time for new ideas

By Hannah Moore
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The CEO of Volunteer Ministry Center announced his retirement on July 20. Bruce Spangler joined VMC in 2006 and he became CEO in 2015.

During his tenure, he has seen the ministry that aims to prevent homelessness grow, doubling in size to more than 50 staff members. Despite this progress, he says it’s time for someone else to take the reins.

“Well as I am approaching that particular age in life I decided that it was time for me to go onto a different venture, and at the same time I— goodness, I’ve been at this the past two decades working on the Broadway corridor. It’s just an opportunity for some other folks to step in with some fresh eyes, new ideas, and those kinds of things,” said Spangler.

Low-income housing for Knoxville seniors now open

The VMC chair board says a search committee has been established to begin the process of finding a new CEO. The search will officially open in September when the job description is posted.

“The next leader will have the great opportunity to continue the incredible work of Spangler and take the organization into its next phase,” Nancy Friedrich, Chair of the VMC Board said. “We intend to find someone with robust passion for the homeless, expertise in best practices, and values that align with VMC.”

Spangler will officially retire on July 1, 2023, and says he will continue to find ways to help the disenfranchised and improvised. For more information on the job search, contact hiringforleadership@gmail.com.

WATE

WATE

