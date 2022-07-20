Gallery: Wednesday at the Crawford Co. Fair

My name is Mindy McKenzie and I am the new Editor for the Morrow County Sentinel. I am very excited to be serving this community and giving it a quality paper that everyone can be proud to call their own. To give you all a little background on myself, I...
The next county fair in our region is the Union County Fair. It runs this Sunday July 24 through the 30 in Marysville. The Auglaize County Fair in Wapakoneta is set for July 31 through August 6. Then in Lima, the Allen County Fair runs August 19-27. The Hancock County...
MOUNT VERNON -- Dustin Beheler predicted there would be a spike in attendance at last year's Knox County Fair, after a 2020 summer where only Junior Fair exhibitors were allowed on the fairgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was right. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help...
This story was written in response to a reader question submitted through our Open Source platform. Do you have a question you want our reporters to answer? Click here to submit it. GALLERY: Scenes from a walk through Middle Park. Photos taken Friday during a walk through Mansfield's Middle Park.
MANSFIELD — Event organizers have called this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival the most successful edition yet. The sold-out event welcomed 75,000 fans for three days of performances from 60 bands on multiple stages as well as appearances by more than 60 tattoo artists. Headliners included KORN, Breaking Benjamin, Disturbed and Evanescence.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's Fur Baby Friday on Good Day Columbus! The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center brought in two dogs who are looking for fur-ever homes. Although the shelter is usually closed on Fridays, today they are hosting a $25 dollar dog & puppy adoption...
MOUNT VERNON -- Judge John Thatcher found four guilty after arraignments, hearings and court trials were conducted this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases brought forward by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community...
MANSFIELD -- A busy weather week has extended into the weekend in Richland County. The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday until 2 p.m. for a large chunk of northern Ohio, including Richland County. Support Our Journalism. Be the wind in our sails....
UTICA -- Have you ever noticed while driving through Utica, that a chunk of its downtown is missing?. While many old buildings remain, there is a section on the east side of Main Street that lacks the older buildings. I noticed it in the past without really thinking about it too much until I bumped into an old postcard that explains it.
FINDLAY, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video from a dramatic chase in Hancock County earlier this month. The video from the trooper's patrol car shows a July 14 chase along I-75 involving a reckless driver who crosses the median into oncoming traffic and nearly crashes.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thousands of AEP Ohio customers in central Ohio are without power as heavy rain, heavy winds and thunderstorms are rolling through the area Saturday. As of about 9 p.m., the company's website showed that the outage has impacted 1,034 customers in Franklin County, 903 customers in Athens County and 2,099 customers in Delaware County.
MANSFIELD – Not even a downpour rain could dim the spirit of the sixth annual Oasis of Love Church Community Block Party on Saturday in Mansfield. Community members made their way from tent to tent along Walter Jordan Drive, Raymond Avenue, Grant Street and Lida Street collecting free school supplies, backpacks, Bibles and food.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands across central Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 11 p.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 10,828 total outages across Ohio, including 2,096 in Delaware County and 777 in Franklin County. In addition, South Central Power is also reporting 627 customers without power. […]
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City School Board met for their regular session Thursday evening and appointed a new Interim Superintendent for the District, Robert Britton. Britton comes to Bucyrus after spending the last 14 years as Superintendent of the Ridgedale Schools in Marion County. His contract commences on August 1, 2022,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Licking County Humane Society said it is in the process of seizing 80 dogs from a residence in Newark. Many of the dogs are in need of medical treatment and not not yet available for adoption, the humane society said. According to the humane society,...
MANSFIELD -- Myrna Bohr's eyes welled with tears as she sat in the back of the store. The longtime owner of Apple A Day is ready to retire, but saying goodbye to customers is still difficult. Bohr said she's been overwhelmed by the support since announcing her retirement. Local News....
