WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Those in attendance for Wilmington’s Riverfront Farmers Market stuck it out in the rain Saturday to buy some of their favorite local goods. For the local vendors though, the rain isn’t the biggest deterrent as of late. With rising prices on everything from gas to food to everyday items, those selling goods at the farmers market say everything is costing them more.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO