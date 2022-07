SOUTHINGTON – Organizers of the upcoming Italian Festival have announced a full lineup of entertainment and the return of the fireworks show. The Italian-American Festival will be held Friday, July 29 from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 30 from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday, July 31 from noon to 5 p.m. on lower Center Street. The festival will include Center Street restaurants and local nonprofits as vendors. There will also be a stage set up for performances of traditional Italian music and dances, with tents nearby for festival-goers to sit in the shade and enjoy the show. The festival will also include an outdoor Italian Mass and street procession on Sunday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

SOUTHINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO