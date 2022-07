Calhoun County, AL – On Friday, July 22, 2022, at 11:00 am Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade, conducted a press conference to provide update to the attacker in the July 4, 2022, Betty Cobb kidnapping criminal case. Tony Lamar White was identified as the suspect and immediately fled the State of Alabama. A manhunt resulted in an arrest in Lexington, KY by the highway patrol and White was brought back to Calhoun County and is currently incarcerated with a $4,000,000 bond.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO