PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be a First Alert Weather Day in Phoenix because of the excessive heat heading our way once again. Temperatures will start out quite warm in the 90s in Phoenix and then climb to around 114 degrees later on this afternoon. This is potentially dangerous heat, so please take it seriously. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. The good news is our temperatures will start to fall as we get going into your weekend and our storm chances are going to go up.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO