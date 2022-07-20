LMPD finds Louisville man, Golden Alert canceled

The young boy who was found dead in a pool in the Copperfield neighborhood Friday night has been identified by the coroner's office. Five-year-old Hayder Rasheed of Louisville was found dead after Louisville Metro police got a call about a missing child just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. The...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday evening, just before 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street. According to LMPD, officers located Lavonne Cooper who had sustained a gunshot wound. She was transported to UofL Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a Louisville woman was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Friday night in the Portland neighborhood. Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to a reported shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street, near Bank Street,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a shooting caused traffic delays on the interstate Friday. LMPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on I-264 westbound near Cane Run Road. Police said their initial investigation revealed that two separate...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A moving truck stolen that was stolen from a UofL dental student on Tuesday has been found. Kendall Williams said he was traveling from Houston to Louisville to begin dental school at the UofL, when he decided to rest at La Quinta Inn & Suites on Old Henry Road. That night, the rental truck was stolen. It was his first night in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting that injured two others in in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night. Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street,...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Oldham County. Oldham County Police responded to the northbound lanes of I-71 near the rest area around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. Officers said the crash involved a Subaru and two tractor trailers with one of them...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An act of charity came close to costing a Louisville woman her life. But Elondra Johnson said neighborhood violence will not stop her work. “The angels had me, Lord, thank you,” Johnson said. “I got a lot to thank God for.”. Johnson was delivering...
The woman who was shot in Portland on Friday night and later died from her wounds at the hospital has been identified by the coroner's office. Louisville Metro police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street around 10 p.m. Friday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near Cane Run Road have been blocked due to a reported shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway, dispatchers said. Early information revealed two cars and two people were involved.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway Friday morning. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway at Hill Street on a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-car crash Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood resulted with one person ejected from a car and killed. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. Ellis said a car going south on 22nd Street collided with a car that had run the red light eastbound on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All westbound lanes on I-264 have re-opened after a shooting between two cars caused them to close down near Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police say this all started around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when two men driving separate cars fired shots at one another prior to one of the cars crashing.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near Cane Run Road have been blocked due to a reported road rage shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police. Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for several people suspected of breaking into multiple homes in Spencer County before leading police on a chase into Jefferson County early Thursday. According to Spencer County Sheriff Scott Herndon, police were called to the Arbor Green neighborhood around 3 a.m. after reports...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple thieves stole a moving truck, filled with the belongings of a UofL student this week. That student, Kendall Williams, was spending the night at the La Quinta Inn & Suites on Old Henry road when the truck was taken. "When it happens to you," Williams...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's been three months since a boy was found dead inside a suitcase in Washington County, Indiana, and Yvonne Casey wants answers. Casey, who organized a vigil for the for the boy, who is believed to have been around 5 years old. "I just feel that...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville inches toward 100 homicides this year, those in the community are coming together to find a solution to the violence. From Shawnee Park to the Chickasaw neighborhood, and this year at Waterfront Park, the annual 'Stop the Violence Put the Beef on the Grill' event has continued to grow each and every year and now it has the attention of metro city leaders.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to Louisville Metro Police Department, a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood and died; two others were wounded and may be connected. LMPD's First Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said a woman was located with a gunshot wound.
Comments / 1