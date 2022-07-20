ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

LMPD finds Louisville man, Golden Alert canceled

WHAS11
WHAS11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police...

www.whas11.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmpd#Louisville Metro Police
Wave 3

I-264 West near Cane Run shut down due to reported shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near Cane Run Road have been blocked due to a reported shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers. Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway, dispatchers said. Early information revealed two cars and two people were involved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway Friday morning. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway at Hill Street on a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdrb.com

Crash Thursday in west Louisville kills 1, injures another

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-car crash Thursday morning in the Russell neighborhood resulted with one person ejected from a car and killed. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. at 22nd and Chestnut streets. Ellis said a car going south on 22nd Street collided with a car that had run the red light eastbound on Chestnut Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Witness describes shooting and crash on I-264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All westbound lanes on I-264 have re-opened after a shooting between two cars caused them to close down near Cane Run Road. Louisville Metro Police say this all started around 5:30 p.m. on Friday when two men driving separate cars fired shots at one another prior to one of the cars crashing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Stop the Violence event returns to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Louisville inches toward 100 homicides this year, those in the community are coming together to find a solution to the violence. From Shawnee Park to the Chickasaw neighborhood, and this year at Waterfront Park, the annual 'Stop the Violence Put the Beef on the Grill' event has continued to grow each and every year and now it has the attention of metro city leaders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy