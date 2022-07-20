Construction on Delaware Avenue nearly complete

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The construction project on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo is almost complete. In April, crews started with the ramps on the corners of the sidewalk making them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. That's when the cones went up restricting lanes. The section of Delaware...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is partnering with Evans Bank and other groups to turn more vacant, unused lots into housing. Twenty-four vacant lots along Adams Street in East Buffalo will be transformed to up to 10 homes and community green space. Once completed, the early estimate is that homes will cost between $200,000 to $250,000.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday as the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation showed off the Devil's Hole State Park gateway. This project added up to almost $800,000 and was completed with help from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The air inside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Buffalo will be a little cleaner, thanks to a donation from Austin Air Systems. The Buffalo manufacturer of medical-grade air purifiers donated several units to the Babcock clubhouse. "We wanted to take that a step further," said...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's now been a week since the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue reopened after the May 14 mass shooting, and while some people have returned to the store, others are a bit more hesitant. Tops are hoping to help those residents. They are partnering with Instacart...
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were reportedly taken to an Erie, Pa. hospital after a vehicle crashed into a horse and buggy in the Town of Chautauqua around 7:45 p.m. Friday, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office. The vehicle, driven by Adam West of Portland, N.Y.,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is recovering after being shot overnight. The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of East North Street. Detectives said a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg area. The 19-year-old was taken to ECMC where...
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After seven years as a tenant, the owners of Bobby J’s Italian American Grille owners have bought their building at 204 Como Park Blvd. in Cheektowaga. Gerald “Jay” Desiderio and his brother/chef, Robert “Bobby” closed on the deal July 13, paying $650,000 to buy the site from Dreamco Development Corp. through their AL DI LA LLC.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special dedication for an educator who touched many lives in Buffalo took place on Saturday. Longtime McKinley High School principal Crystal Boling-Barton passed away in June. She was 70. On Saturday, the school district and her family held a celebration at the school on Elmwood...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two male victims were shot on Walden Avenue just before 8 p.m. Friday, according to Buffalo Police. The incident occurred near the intersection of Wasmuth Avenue in Buffalo. According to officials, both victims were taken to ECMC, with one taken into surgery. Anyone with information...
Seafood lovers across Western New York rejoice because a very popular restaurant has reopened after being shut down to a massive fire. According to their Facebook page, The Boston Hotel's Steak and Crabshack is now reopened after being shut down due to a massive fire earlier this year. The fire...
RIPLEY, NY – The body of a charter boat captain who fell into the waters of Lake Erie earlier this month have been recovered. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Fred Forsythe Jr’s remains were located along the shore in the Town of Evans, New York, on Friday, just two weeks after he went missing.
A video crew visited the Long Road farm of Tom Thompson on Saturday as part of a Farm Bureau of Erie County project “to produce video work to help explain local agriculture to the general public and, sometimes, for specific targeted audiences,” said David Eckhardt, a photographer who is part of a video team hired by the Farm Bureau.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — More than one month after Brennan's Bowery Bar on Transit Road announced that it was closing indefinitely, there is some hope that the doors may reopen. Owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for closing. It closed on June 17. But 2 On Your...
OLCOTT, N.Y. — A second beach advisory this month for Olcott Beach has been rescinded. On Thursday, the Niagara County Department of Health announced that sampling conducted on Wednesday determined the water is again suitable for swimming. This is the second time this month that the county health department...
There is no shortage of things to do in Western New York. So far this summer we've already seen a large number of great events, shows, and concerts. So far we've seen the Italian Festival, Canalfest, and the Taste of Buffalo come through Buffalo. Plus great concerts like Tim McGraw, T-Pain, Ja Rule, New Kids On The Block, and Salt-n-Pepa.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — When the Let's Goat Buffalo bus was destroyed in a fire last fall, the "goatscaping" company lost its main mode of transportation. It also lost all of its tools, goat medicines, and other things the herd used to operate day to day, when they're hired to clear land of brush and invasive species without pesticides and herbicides.
Two people were injured in a crash between a car and an Amish buggy Friday evening in the Town of Chautauqua. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Chautauqua County EMS and a number of area fire departments responded to the crash on Thayer Road at about 7:45 PM. On arrival, deputies and EMS crews located four victims in the buggy, with two of them transported by ambulance to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie for treatment. An investigation found that the driver of the car, 41-year-old Adam West of Portland, was allegedly under the influence of drugs and failed several field sobriety tests. West, who had a prior impaired driving conviction within the last 10 years, was charged with felony DWAI-drugs and failure to keep right. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
KENNEDY, N.Y. — Two homes were completely destroyed by a fire that began Wednesday morning on 2nd Street in Kennedy. Kennedy Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Bean says the fire started in a home on the corner. By the time fire crews got there, they tell us there was nothing they could do to save it. It then quickly spread to the one next door.
We’re a proud bunch here in Western New York. Don’t make fun of our Buffalo Bills or Sabres or the “lack” of things to do here. Food is another thing outsiders shouldn’t knock about Buffalo. We love the local restaurants that make up our region and the classic Buffalo dishes the specialize in; chicken wings, beef on weck and Buffalo-style pizza.
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health announced Friday the decision to close the Batavia Urgent Care at the Jerome Medical Center on August 1. The move is being made as it prepares to offer 'reimagined' urgent care services in the Batavia Medical Campus on Oak Orchard Road starting next year. Every staff member from the Batavia Urgent Care is being moved to another position in the RRH system while the redesign is underway.
