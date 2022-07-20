Tim Arthur Wheelock Obituary

Tim Arthur Wheelock, age 59 of Anita, IA, died at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Anita. He was born the son of Arthur Edward and LaRue Anne (Taylor) Wheelock on June 15, 1963, in Atlantic, Iowa. He graduated from the Anita Community Schools in 1981.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Wheelock in 2014; his brother, Troy Wheelock in 2013. Tim is survived by his mother, LaRue Wheelock of Anita, a daughter, Jasmin (Tyler) Pottorff of Anita; a brother, Bart (Jeanine Fisher) Wheelock of Council Bluffs, IA; and two grandsons.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita with Fr. Al Sherbo officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. A visitation and prayer service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6 pm until 8 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anita. Memorials can be made to the family and will be designated later. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Anita is caring for the Wheelock family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com