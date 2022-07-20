ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita, IA

Tim Arthur Wheelock Obituary

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
Tim Arthur Wheelock, age 59 of Anita, IA, died at his home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Anita. He was born the son of Arthur Edward and LaRue Anne (Taylor) Wheelock on June 15, 1963, in Atlantic, Iowa. He graduated from the Anita Community Schools in 1981.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Wheelock in 2014; his brother, Troy Wheelock in 2013. Tim is survived by his mother, LaRue Wheelock of Anita, a daughter, Jasmin (Tyler) Pottorff of Anita; a brother, Bart (Jeanine Fisher) Wheelock of Council Bluffs, IA; and two grandsons.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anita with Fr. Al Sherbo officiating. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. A visitation and prayer service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 6 pm until 8 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anita. Memorials can be made to the family and will be designated later. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home in Anita is caring for the Wheelock family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com

Western Iowa Today

Scott Marshall Obituary

Scott Marshall, 72, of Greenfield, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Parkridge Specialty Care in Pleasant Hill, Iowa. Celebration of Life Services: Will be held on Friday, July 29, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Golf and Country Club followed by food and refreshments. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
GREENFIELD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Donald Lebeck Obituary

Donald Robert Lebeck, age of 85, of Audubon, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn, Iowa. Don was born July 25, 1936, in Audubon, Iowa, the third son of seven children born to the late Jens Edward Andersen Lebeck and Mary Jane Lydia (nee Potter) of Audubon, Iowa. Ed and Janes' family grew up and works together, played together, and enjoyed one another on the farm near Gardner store. When Ed left farming, they moved to Guthrie County, later back to Audubon. Don always enjoyed his mother's daily homemade bread.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nancy Rourick Obituary

Nancy Ann Rourick, age 89 of Ankeny, formerly of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at MercyOne Hospital in Des Moines, IA. She is survived by her children Patrick (Linda) Rourick, Rebecca (Andy) Siska, Timothy (Kimberly) Rourick, Shawn (Christine) Rourick, Thomas (Londa) Rourick; and her grandchildren Meghan (Ted), Brendan (Jamie), Blaine, Scott, Aubrey (Brian), Anna, Ryan (Christy), Blake (Hannah), Tyler, Gracelyn (David), Ava, Bridgette (Cody), Cassidy (Zach), Darby (Rob), Sullivan, Shane, and Sloan; her great-grandchildren Declan, Kiernan, Matthew, Peyton, Preston, Jonathan, Riley, Connor, and Amelia. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Winnie Broswell-Nelson, son-in-law Wayne Klyn and daughter-in-law Tracy Rourick.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Lonnie Harms Obituary

Lonnie Lee Harms, 56, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at CHI Health Emergency Dept. – Lakeside in Omaha, Nebraska. Lonnie was born December 5, 1965, in Newton, Kansas to Clayton and Virginia Harms. He married Sandra "Sandy" Lindell on April 23, 1988, and she preceded him in death on November 8, 2021.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Penny Akers Obituary

Penny Ann Akers, age 75 years and 70 days passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Exira Care Center. Penny was the daughter of Robert and Cleone (Duffield) Bates and grew up in rural Oakland, Iowa. While in school, she participated in concerts, pep/marching, and dance bands while playing the alto saxophone. She played in the second chair at the state music competition many times. Penny was a member of XXXX 4-H Club. She was baptized at the Oakland Christian Church and a member of Rainbow.
OAKLAND, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pam Schroder Obituary

Pamela Sue Schroder, the daughter of Robert and Paula (Stout) Traylor, was born October 27, 1972, in Council Bluffs, IA. She passed away July 16, 2022, at her home in Oakland, IA, at the age of 49 year, 8 months, and 20 days. Pam attended school in Council Bluffs, graduating...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

(Des Moines The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state's support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Top Shot Fundraiser Round 1 Scores

(Atlantic) The annual Top Shot fundraiser hosted by Atlantic businessman Erich Wickman of Wickman Chemical continues and the Round 1 Scores are in. The proceeds from the event goes to the Atlantic Police Reserves Kids' programs. Top Shot Round 2 is open and everyone is welcome to schedule a...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart Police Department's K9 Ally receives donation of body armor

(Stuart) The Stuart Police Department says K9 Ally has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ally's vest was sponsored by Lauren Brandt of Marion, Iowa and embroidered with the sentiment "This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.".
STUART, IA
Western Iowa Today

One person airlifted following Fremont County accident

(Randolph) A Randolph woman suffered serious injuries in a Fremont County accident Friday morning. The Sheriff's Office responded to the single vehicle accident east of Randolph on 370th Street at 9:54 a.m. 58-year-old Teresa Elliot was flown by medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with unknown injuries. Her 1988 Chevrolet Celebrity was southbound in the 1400 block of 370th Ave when the vehicle drove onto the west ditch. The driver over corrected and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels in a cornfield.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of "If you build it, he will come" originates with the 1989 "Field of Dreams" movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an "if you promote it, they will come" approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the track, recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility.
IOWA STATE
#Catholic Church#Evergreen Cemetery
Western Iowa Today

Audubon Fire Department receiving new equipment

(Audubon) The Audubon City Council approved two purchases for equipment by the fire department during a meeting on Monday. $40,458 of ARPA funds were used to obtain 40 sets of rescue gloves and wildland extrication clothing. The rest of the new equipment comes from the general fund. From the general fund $160,332 went to new helmets, hoods, gloves, pants, boots, and coats.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Noble Initiative Foundation announces fundraising progress for Griswold Childcare Development Center

(Griswold) Officials with Noble Initiative Foundation held a press conference this morning to discuss the fundraising progress for the Griswold Childcare Development Center. Jared Wyman, President, said thus far they have raised nearly 70-percent of the project through private donations and grant funding. The Noble Initiative Foundation was formed in 2018 after the Noble Center United Methodist Church closed its doors and donated the remaining funds to develop a local childcare center serving Griswold families and the surrounding communities.
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

New Audubon Fire Station to be voted on this fall

(Audubon) Voters in Audubon will once again have the option to say 'yes' or 'no' to a bond referendum for a new fire station. Last November 66% of voters voted against it. It's all set to be back on the ballot again this fall according to City Clerk Joe Foran. "The council approved a resolution to bond not to exceed $2.8 million to acquire and build a new fire station here in town."
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Single-Vehicle Accident in Creston

(Creston) A Union County teen states he'd fallen asleep and escaped injury in a single-vehicle accident in Creston. Creston Police says the accident happened at 4:43 p.m. on Saturday, on East Highway 34. A 16-year-old male driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS left the roadway, left the ditch airborne across Chestnut Street, and partially struck a secondary sign.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Carroll Refuse to receive gas surcharge from City of Audubon

(Audubon) The City of Audubon will be paying an extra $500 per month to Carroll Refuse. A fuel surcharge request was approved by the City Council this week. "Carroll Refuse came to the council asking that since the fuel prices are so high to institute a temporary fuel surcharge so the council approved it. It's in effect until fuel prices go down to $3.95 per gallon. Then that surcharge will come off."
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Supervisor Meeting Update

(Greenfield) Adair County Engineer Nick Kauffman provided the Adair County Board of Supervisors with a maintenance and activity report at Wednesday's meeting. *Kauffman stated Nevada Avenue south of the Orient curve is done and will get one more layer of rock other than what the county applied. *Kauffman says...
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
