Baltimore County, MD

Mail-in ballots will decide Democratic primary race for Baltimore Co. State's Attorney

By Amy Simpson
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Democratic primary race for Baltimore County State’s Attorney relies on thousands of outstanding mail-in ballots before a winner can be declared. As of Wednesday, challenger Robbie Leonard held a narrow lead over incumbent State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger. Nearly 50,000 votes were...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby concedes Baltimore City State's Attorney race to Ivan Bates

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Current Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby conceded the race for the Democratic Primary to Ivan Bates. In a statement, Mosby said that she called Bates to congratulate him this morning. "My office is completely prepared to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition to the new...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates wins Democratic nomination for Baltimore City's State Attorney

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Defense attorney Ivan Bates has won the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City's State Attorney soundly defeating embattlement incumbent Marilyn Mosby, who faces federal fraud charges. Former federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah came in second after improving his vote totals through the mail-in ballot but it was not...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Thiru Vignarajah congratulates Ivan Bates on victory in Baltimore State's Attorney race

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Late last night, the Associated Press projected that Ivan Bates will win the race for the Democratic nomination for Baltimore City State's Attorney. Fellow state's attorney candidate, Thiru Vignarajah, congratulated Bates on the preliminary victory in a statement released Saturday afternoon. Thiru Vignarajah:. "A short time...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Violent start to the weekend in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A wave of violence is rocking Baltimore City. In the past 24 hours at least a dozen people have been shot and two of them were killed. It was just last night that Baltimore reached the gruesome milestone of 200 homicides, when a 52-year-old man was shot in Northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Council committee advances bill cracking down on street racing

BALTIMORE -- Street racing has been wreaking havoc on Baltimore City to the point that the city council is taking action. A new bill, approved by the Rules and Legislative Oversight committee on Thursday, would implement penalties of up to 12 months imprisonment and fines reaching $1,000 for drivers and car clubs that obstruct public streets for races, burnouts and other forms of reckless driving.Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleiffer introduced the bill and said: "Baltimore City right now is a soft target for these clubs and this reckless behavior because it has been so lax. These things haven't been enforced so...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

An election day like none other

BALTIMORE, Md. — A voting machine break down delayed polling at Baltimore’s Yorkwood Elementary School. “We didn’t know exactly how to operate one machine, and everybody decided to use that one machine,” said Republican Chief Election Judge Charles Hicks. And a missing router delayed voting at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Republican candidate Kelly Schulz hopes to carry on legacy of former boss, Gov. Hogan

EDGEWATER, Md. -- Well it's a bit of a proxy war, with former President Donald Trump endorsing one Republican candidate for governor, Del. Dan Cox, and Gov. Larry Hogan endorsing another, former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz.We met up with Schulz on Tuesday as she greeted voters in Glen Burnie.She served as both labor and commerce secretary under Hogan's administration and believes her experience sets her apart.Her policy proposals focus on public safety, decreasing inflation and opening more charter schools across the state."I've been able to get the job done in the past," she said. "I have a success record, whether I was in the House of Delegates, representing my district in Frederick County, or at the Department of Labor or Department of Commerce. We've been able to get good things done for hard-working Marylanders." Schulz also plans to tackle economic issues, with a main focus on the gas tax and inflation. "We're talking about lower taxes for retirees, small businesses, first-time home buyers, and make sure our economy is strong in Maryland," she said.Schulz is an opponent of abortion, but she said nothing will change with abortion rights on her watch.Cox declined multiple interview requests from WJZ.
EDGEWATER, MD

